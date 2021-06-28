Twenty-five years from now, in the year 2046, what will be remembered from the pandemic school years of 2020 and 2021? Thanks to members of the Jackson High School Class of 2021 who are in Rho Kappa, the national social studies honor society, and the Butts County Historical Society, it will be easy to remember by looking in a time capsule.
Alyssa Abrams, Maria Bautista, and Brock Barfield, all members of Rho Kappa and the JHS Class of 2021, decided to do a time capsule to remind them and their classmates 25 years from now of what it was like to be in high school during a pandemic. While most time capsules are buried in the ground and then (hopefully) found and dug up later, this one - a locked fireproof box installed inside a wooden box - will be kept by the historical society in their office in the Historic Butts County Courthouse on the square in Jackson.
Toni Phillips, a member of the board of directors of the historical society, works with the historical society's youth group and with Rho Kappa.
"The kids decided this year that since they went through COVID-19, they'd like to do a time capsule of what it was like to go to high school during a pandemic," Phillips said. "Just kind of what it was like to be a kid in 2020 and 2021."
The capsule contains school yearbooks, t-shirts, a face shield, face masks, a Covid kit that the community handed out, pictures of the courthouse and square, Stranger Things pictures, newspaper articles, a cellphone and charger, a car key and key fob, election ballots, and a letter from the graduates to whoever opens it in 25 years.
Jackson High School social studies teacher Jason LaChappelle and his wife Laura, who is also a social studies teacher at JHS, have sponsored Rho Kappa for the last few years.
"Students that have been really been involved and excelled in social studies get an invitation to join," Jason LaChappelle said. "There is community service that goes along with it, and most of that is done with the historical society. Our kids have worked out at the Indian Springs Hotel at the Native American Festivals, and other events."
On June 24, Abrams and Bautista met with Phillips and LaChapelle to put the items in the capsule, and sign the wooden box covering it. The box will be kept in the historical society office and in 2046, when the Class of 2021 has their 25th reunion, it will be opened to help them remember what it was like to be in school during a pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.