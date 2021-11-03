ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is urging all Georgians to change their clocks and their smoke alarm batteries this Sunday, Nov. 7 to mark the end of Daylight Savings Time.
“Smoke alarms protect your lives and belongings by warning when there might be a fire in your home or place of work,” said King. “However, a smoke alarm’s life-saving impact goes away when it runs out of batteries. Fire safety experts advise that smoke alarm batteries should be changed twice per year, and the end of Daylight Savings Times is the perfect opportunity to replace the batteries in our smoke alarms.”
Smoke alarm batteries can be the difference between life and death for too many Georgians. This was highlighted in 2020 when 55 of 58 fatal fires in Georgia could have been prevented if Georgians had changed their batteries. This translates to 95% of all fire fatalities being preventable by simple maintenance.
King also encourages Georgians to test and clean dust from their smoke alarms monthly and to practice an escape plan in case their home is ever impacted by a fire. More information on fire safety can be obtained from the Georgia Insurance and Fire Safety office, the U.S. Fire Administration, the American Red Cross, or your local fire station.
Daylight Savings Time ends this Sunday, Nov. 7, at 2 a.m., when all clocks are set back one hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.