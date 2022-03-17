In partnership with Goodr and Wellstar Health System, the Butts County Life Enrichment Team is hosting a free drive-thru pop-up grocery market next Thursday, Mar. 24, at 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Jackson United Methodist Church., 409 E. Third Street in Jackson. This is the first of four markets, each taking place on the fourth Thursday of the month from 5-6 p.m. in March, April, May, and June.
Registration is required and slots are limited to 100 families. Families may carpool, but each family unit will need to register separately in order to receive their items. There will be produce, shelf-stable items, meat, seafood, snacks and more available.
Register at www.wellstarbuttscounty.splashthat.com
For more information, email info@goodr.co
