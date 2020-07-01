Butts County residents who qualify can receive a one-time payment to assist with their cooling bill this summer. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is a CARES program in Georgia that assists low-income households in heating or cooling their homes.
Congress appropriated funds for the program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which President Trump signed into law on March 27. This act provided $900 million of supplemental LIHEAP funding to help "prevent, prepare for, or respond to" home energy needs surrounding the national emergency created by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
In Butts County, the program is managed by the Butts County Neighborhood Service Center, which is part of the non-profit Middle Georgia Community Action Agency, Inc.
Registration for the cooling program begins Monday, July 6, for households who did not already receive heating and/or cooling assistance between Nov. 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020. If funds remain, the program will be open to all eligible households through Aug. 3.
For more question or to register, call 1-866-774-2435.
