Move over all you other Jackson High Red Devil sports, the Reeling Red Devils Fishing Team is here!
As of 2020, competitive bass fishing is a sport in the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), and Jackson High School is hoping to field a team in the 2021-22 season, which begins in January.
The GHSA held its first official season last year, with 68 teams from four qualifying tournaments, including some locally from Mary Persons High and Locust Grove High, taking part in the GHSA Bass Fishing State Championship on May 8 on Lake Lanier. Teams are made up of two fishing students per boat with an adult boat captain. A team from Evans High School was crowned state champion with a five-bass catch of 20 pounds, 3 ounces.
Coaching the Red Devils will be volunteer coach Reid Smith and Henderson Middle School teacher Amy Beasley. Smith said they thought about trying to get a team going last year, but then Covid hit, and the decision was made to start it this year.
Smith was born and raised in Jackson, graduating from Jackson High in 1998. He has been fishing in tournaments for 10-12 years in Georgia, Florida and Tennessee and has won a couple of them.
Smith said he decided to volunteer for the fishing team because he knows not every student is going to be a star athlete in another sport, but that fishing is a way for them to do what they like while in school.
“My initial thought was not every kid is a high school quarterback, not a star pitcher or whatever, and a lot of them don’t like school,” he said. “But this is an incentive for them to keep their grades up, enjoy the outdoors, do what they love to do. They can get scholarships to colleges and go on to make major league careers out of it.”
The high school fishing league is an expensive one. Teams have to provide their own boats and equipment.
“One of the parents — or somebody the parent signs for — has to have their own boat and be the captain of the boat,” said Smith. “So it is very family oriented. It’s not like we have a coach for each boat. It is two kids per boat, plus an adult (captain) to drive the boat. Then we have to have gas, accommodations at hotels, uniforms, fishing equipment.
“We travel all over the state of Georgia fishing in tournaments. You can have up to six teams (12 kids) per school in each tournament, and you have to finish in the top 15 in one of four qualifying tournaments in order to go to state.”
The Reeling Red Devils got a start on fund raising at the Fall Festival in Jackson in October, selling shirts and hats and raffling off a cornhole set. They are going to have a benefit fishing tournament at Sugar Creek on Lake Oconee on Nov. 20, and are selling sponsorships which will allow businesses to put logos on their shirts, jerseys and boats.
“We’ve had a lot of good feedback from the community as far as their generosity and donations,” said Smith. “They think it is a good thing for the kids themselves. They have to keep their grades at the standards the GHSA requires and can’t get into any trouble. It is another good thing to keep kids interested.”
Currently the Reeling Red Devils have 11 members, all male and all 9th and 10th graders. Smith said the sport is coed and that they had some female students interested last year, but none have shown interest this year. Team members currently are Blake Wood, Jameson Swords, Kason Ingram, Kevin Miller, Colby Nail, Carson Smith, Carson Lamb. Brayden Smith, Cage Green, Waylen Witcher, and Will Hoover.
Smith said he has been practicing with them and is impressed with what he sees.
“I set up buckets at different lengths and had them throw towards the buckets and was very impressed,” he said “Some of these boys are going to be good. Fishing is not like football. You’re not going to win every time, but our goal is to make state with at least one team the first year and I don’t see why we can’t do that. We’ve got some good fishermen.”
The GHSA season qualifying tournaments will be:
♦ Jan. 22 — Lake Seminole
♦ Feb. 12 — Lake Oconee
♦ March 19 — West Point Lak♦ e
♦ April 16 — Lake Lanier
♦ State Championship — May 14, Clarks Hill Lake
For more information on the benefit tournament on Lake Oconee on Nov. 20 or on sponsorships, contact Reid Smith at 404-446-8348 or reidsmith150@yahoo.com or Amy Beasley at 678-588-9130 or beasleyam@bcssk12.org.
