Following required public hearings by the Butt County Board of Commissioners (BOC) and Butts County Board of Education (BOE), both boards unanimously approved their Fiscal Year 2022 budgets and millage rates at called meetings on June 24, and the BOC approved the total combined millage rates of the BOC, BOE, and Sylvan Grove Hospital.
Both the BOC and BOE reduced their millage rates from last year, putting the total millage rate at the lowest level it has been since 1993 and well below most of the counties in this part of Georgia, at 29.047 mills.
Board of Commissioners
The BOC adopted a General Fund budget of $23,117,341. The county plans to improve service delivery in three key areas: public safety, employee compensation and retention, and improving capital reserves.
Two public safety priorities addressed in this year’s budget will be the restoration of personnel to staff the fire engine at Station 6 and also bringing the daily on-duty ambulance count back to four EMS units on duty, ensuring that both fire and ambulance availability are back to optimal levels.
This year's budget also includes a much-needed overhaul of the county's position classification and compensation plan, which was last addressed in 2015. The new position classification plan will provide fair and equitable compensation, taking into account an employee’s training, education, longevity and position, as well as creating a strategic career path for employees who wish to move up to higher and more responsible positions within their chosen occupation.
Finally, the new budget continues to rebuild the county's reserve funds, allowing the county to add more funds to its reserves to cover times of reduced revenue collections without having to borrow money or reduce services.
The FY 2022 budget accomplishes all of these objectives and more, while also allowing the county to reduce the millage rate from 13.209 mills to 12.959 mills.
Board of Education
The Butts County Board of Education tentatively approved a Fiscal Year 2022 budget that will lower the tax millage back to the rollback rate of 15.088 mills (the tax millage rate that allows for the same amount of tax revenue as collected during the previous year). It is the 11th consecutive year the school system has not had to raise the millage rate to fund the budget.
The FY 2022 budget is $30,240,434. Total projected state revenue for the budget is $17,840,434, and total projected local revenue is $12,400,000.
The proposed budget is less than the previous two budgets due to careful budgeting and an influx of federal CARES funding," according to Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson.
"I assure you that this staff works very hard to be careful stewards of what's afforded to us," Simpson said. "And also, this is the benefit of some of the CARES funding that we have available to us.
"That is important because these resources that we have available to us in terms of federal CARES funds, they are very short-term in terms of opportunities for us to recover and bounce back from some of the budget cuts that we've endured over the last 10 years, but also to recover from what we've been through in regards to the pandemic," Simpson said. " But when we come out of that, we still have a healthy savings account, which really bodes well for us being able to keep our taxes down in Butts County."
Sylvan Grove Hospital
Beginning in the 1990's, the BOC began providing $600,000 in annual funding to the Butts County Hospital Authority, which owns the building and leases Sylvan Grove to Wellstar to operate. The authority also funds a portion of the cost of indigent care at the hospital.
In 2015, the BOC agreed to begin giving a mill of property tax to the hospital, instead of funding the annual contribution from the county's general fund each year.
The benefits of levying a tax dedicated to supporting the hospital include giving the authority a secure funding stream. While it is not subject to the whims of county commissioners, it is subject to the ups and downs associated with property values.
Total millage rate
The BOC adopted a resolution at its June 24 meeting that set the following ad valorem tax rates for calendar year 2021 and Fiscal Year 2022:
• School tax for the support and maintenance of the public school system as certified and approved by the Board of Education of Butts County, shall be levied at 15.088 mills or $15.088 per thousand dollars of assessed valuation
• For general county public purposes, as authorized by State Law and the Constitution of Georgia, as amended, a tax shall be levied at 12.959 mills or $12.959 per thousand dollars of assessed valuation.
• For support of the Butts County Hospital Authority, a tax shall be levied at 1.00 mills or $1 per thousand dollars of assessed valuation.
Total Ad Valorem Tax Levies are 29.047 mills for the unincorporated areas of Butts County.
