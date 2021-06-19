Everybody is invited to join in the fun as the city of Jackson lights up the sky celebrating America’s birthday on Sunday, July 4! Grab your blanket or lawn chairs and be awed by this star-spangled spectacle of entertainment, food, games and the grand finale – the fireworks!
The evening takes place at Daughtry Park with all gates open at 5 p.m. The entry fee is $5 per car and all proceeds go toward purchase of next year’s fireworks.
Enjoy listening or dancing to Mackey Creek, a local, beloved rock band performing from the grandstand as the show is broadcast live over WJGA Radio, 92.1 FM.
Youngsters can play to their hearts content in the bounce house, cool off with rides down the water slide and play on the dry slides / obstacle course. Wristbands will be sold for $8 and include unlimited use. Oversized yard games, frisbees, footballs and volleyballs will also be available for family fun. All ages will enjoy competing in the Watermelon Eating Contest.
Hamburgers, hotdogs, popcorn, nachos, candy, and beverages will be sold at concession stands. Kona Ice will also be available.
The grand finale will be a fireworks show rivaling any other in the state! City employees and volunteers will be detonating over 1,500 shots in varying sizes and shapes creating a spectacle in the sky worthy of this honorable holiday! The fireworks show will start at “first dark.”
As you enjoy this wonderful celebration in your hometown, don’t forget to show your appreciation to those who make it possible, the Red, White & Boom sponsors:
WJGA – 92.1 FM; Jones Family Fund Foundation; Zach’s Properties; Haisten & Johnston, P.C.; May & Carter Oil Co; Mayor Kay Pippin; Councilman Don Cook; Lucky Food Mart; Stananco; White’s Auto Collision; and United Bank. Special appreciation to the Butts County Board of Commissioners, Butts County Leisure Department and Butts County Sheriff Gary Long for partnering with the city of Jackson to make this a great and safe event.
