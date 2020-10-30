Janie Rutledge, a 5th grade student at Daughtry Elementary School hung a red ribbon at her home in honor of Red Ribbon Week, Oct. 23-30, 2020. According to her mother, they prayed for those who are battling addiction and prayed for the families of those who have suffered a loss due to addiction. The theme for Red Ribbon Week was Be Happy.. Be Brave.. Be Drug Free. Brent Watts, Principal of Daughtry Elementary stated the school had several events take place throughout the week to remind scholars of the importance of remaining drug free.
Red Ribbon Week observed at home by Daughtry Elementary student
Larry Stanford
