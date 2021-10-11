No need to look at your watches when you’re attending Jackson High football games at Red Devil Hill, folks! The Jackson High School Red Regiment Band will make sure you know what time it is with their halftime program this year, “The Timekeepers.
“All of our music is time-themed,” band director John Emerson said. “We have ‘Time After Time’ by Cyndi Lauper, ‘Time In A Bottle’ by Jim Croce, and then ‘Clocks’ by Coldplay.
Hailey Woodham is the drum major this year of the 100-member Red Regiment. Emerson said the color guard (flags/dancers) will be time keepers who keep time running and fix time when it breaks.
“Our show is going to work through how they continue to keep time working,” Emerson said. “We’re going to have some things where certain stuff breaks, and then the timekeepers are going to get time back to where it is supposed to be.
“We don’t have as much stuff out on the field as we did with our pirates program last year,” he said, “but we’re going to have some big clocks and half-a-clocks for our timekeepers to work on.”
