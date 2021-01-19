The Jackson Red Devils wresting team honored their three seniors at their final home match last Tuesday against Athens Academy and Loganville. The three seniors and their wrestling weight divisions are Blake Young (138), Donovan Nichols (145) and Levi Redford (152)

With team numbers down due to concerns and restrictions for COVID-19, coach Travis Elrod said they are focused more on individual improvement than team scores.

“We didn’t keep any team scores, but I was pleased with our performance after taking the holidays off for precautionary reasons,” Elrod said. “We’re having to kick some rust off. All teams involved had a goal of getting our kids as many matches as possible so we focused on that instead of having a traditional dual format.”

Recommended for you

Individual Red Devil achievements by weight class included:

138: Blake Young — 1 win by pin

145: Donovan Nichols — 2 wins by pin

145: Princeton Radford — 2 wins by pin

152: Levi Radford — 1 win by points

160: Zikaryan Ingram — 2 wins

170: Elizardo Sanz — 1 win by pin

182: Carter Peisel — 1 win by pin

220: Jared Swinney — 2 wins by pin

220: Nakeyviean Lyons — 1 win by pin

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.