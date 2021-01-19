The Jackson Red Devils wresting team honored their three seniors at their final home match last Tuesday against Athens Academy and Loganville. The three seniors and their wrestling weight divisions are Blake Young (138), Donovan Nichols (145) and Levi Redford (152)
With team numbers down due to concerns and restrictions for COVID-19, coach Travis Elrod said they are focused more on individual improvement than team scores.
“We didn’t keep any team scores, but I was pleased with our performance after taking the holidays off for precautionary reasons,” Elrod said. “We’re having to kick some rust off. All teams involved had a goal of getting our kids as many matches as possible so we focused on that instead of having a traditional dual format.”
Individual Red Devil achievements by weight class included:
138: Blake Young — 1 win by pin
145: Donovan Nichols — 2 wins by pin
145: Princeton Radford — 2 wins by pin
152: Levi Radford — 1 win by points
160: Zikaryan Ingram — 2 wins
170: Elizardo Sanz — 1 win by pin
182: Carter Peisel — 1 win by pin
220: Jared Swinney — 2 wins by pin
220: Nakeyviean Lyons — 1 win by pin
