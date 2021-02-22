While none of the Jackson Red Devils participating in the state wrestling tournament last week made it to the podium, coach Travis Elrod said it was great experience for freshman Blake Wood (120) and a special time for his three seniors, Blake Young (132), Donavan Nichols (145), and Levi Radford (152).
"Wood is a first year wrestler so making it to state is a huge accomplishment," Elrod said. "Despite not winning a match at the state tournament, I’m sure he gained valuable experience from competing against some of the best."
"For our three seniors, qualifying for the state tournament was a first for all of them," continued Elrod. "It was a special experience as a coach because they all have wrestled for Jackson since they were freshmen and have worked together through those years. To see the strides they have made as wrestlers and leaders is what coaching is really all about. I could not be more proud of them. Blake Young and Donovan Nichols each had a win by pin, and Levi Radford had 2 wins, one being by major decision."
