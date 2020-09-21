"We needed that. Our kids needed it. I needed it," said a jubilant coach Dary Myricks after his Jackson Red Devils beat the Lamar County Trojans 22-21 in overtime at Red Devil Hill Friday night.
Jackson was trying to regroup after a 52-28 shellacking at the hands of the Ola Mustangs on Sept. 4, while Lamar was riding high on two high scoring wins over Crawford County, 49-13, and Pike County, 49-3.
The Jackson offense is still not firing on all gears, but when one of those gears is senior running back Alex Patrick, sometimes that is enough. Patrick rushed 28 times for 225 yards, three touchdowns, and a pair of two-point PAT's, including the game winner.
The Red Devil defense also went into high gear, fighting hard and holding a Trojan team that had scored a total of 98 points in its first two games to just 21 points.
Coach Myricks said it wasn't a perfect game, but it was a game they needed.
"You talk about a comedy of errors and penalties," Myricks said. "But Alex was fantastic tonight and we rode it. We gave the ball to him and let him do what he needed to do. That's good for us and good for our confidence. We needed that after the Ola game."
Patrick was the majority of the offensive output with his 225 yards on 28 carries. Through the air, QB Carson Biles had trouble connecting with his receivers, but did complete five out of 15 passes for 48 yards, with one interception. Dennis Foster had four catches for 41 yards, and Wesley Morgan had one reception for 8 yards.
It was obvious Lamar County watched the game film from Ola and Okemus Grier's kickoff return for a touchdown. For most of the night, the Trojans short-kicked the ball, leading to fair catches for Jackson. But the Red Devils did get two good kickoff returns, a 34-yarder from Jaylan Roberts in the first half, and a 50-yard return by Grier.
Defensively, Grier and Gavin Glass came up with two big interceptions to stop Lamar County drives, and Carlos Barlow also had a good game, batting a pass away from a Trojan receiver to stop one pass and making a good open field tackle to help stop another drive.
In front of a socially distanced-limited but good-sized crowd at Red Devil Hill, Jackson took the opening kickoff at its 30. Patrick got the handoff on every snap and the Red Devils went 70 yards on six plays, with Patrick sweeping in from 18 yards out for the score. The PAT kick from Peyton Zimmerman was good, and with 8:59 left in the first quarter, Jackson led 7-0.
After drives by Lamar and Jackson stalled, the Trojans got the ball back at their own 24 and marched down the field on five plays, with running back C.J. Allen sweeping in from 5 yards out for the score. But Lamar went for two on the PAT and was stopped, and Jackson held onto a 7-6 lead with 2:06 left in the first quarter.
As the first period ended, Jackson's drive was halted by an interception at their own 43. As the second quarter began, Lamar made the most of it, going 43 yards on four plays, with QB Devin Batemore sweeping in from 2 yards out for the score. But a bad snap stymied the PAT kick, and Lamar led 12-7.
On their next drive, the Red Devils were on the Trojan 36 when Patrick swept the end and appeared to go all the way for a touchdown. But the officials ruled he fumbled the ball at the 2-yard line and a Lamar player recovered it in the endzone.
Neither team could mount another scoring drive, with Grier's interception with 28 seconds left ending the Trojan's last drive, and the first half ended with Lamar up, 12-7.
The third quarter was scoreless, but Lamar got the ball late in the period at its own 44 and began a 12-play drive that moved into the final period and ended with Josh Moore kicking a 25-yard field goal to give the Trojans a 15-7 lead with 9:40 left in the game.
After two more drives that went nowhere, Jackson got the ball back at its own 19 with 5:02 left. The Red Devils drove down the field on 8 plays with Patrick going in from off tackle for the score. Still down by a pair, Jackson went for two. Patrick took the snap and pounded off tackle again for the score, tying the game 15-15 with 3:08 left.
The Trojans tried to get another drive started, but beat themselves with three penalties that pushed them in the wrong direction. On third and 25, Glass intercepted a pass at the 50, and with 34 seconds left, Jackson had a chance to win it in regulation.
Two pass connections from Biles to Foster got the ball down to the 25 with 7 ticks left. Sophomore kicker Zimmerman went into to try a 45-yard attempt, but the kick was wide the game remained tied at the end of regulation.
In overtime, both teams get the ball at the 15 and try to score. Lamar won the coin toss and got the ball first. It took three plays for Allen to pound the ball in for the touchdown. Lamar's PAT kick was good and the Trojans held a 21-15 lead.
Then it was Jackson's turn. Patrick took the snap directly on the first play and got 5 yards. He took the snap again and went off tackle 10 yards for the score. Going for the win rather than another tie, the Red Devils lined up for their second 2-point try and Patrick repeated his magic, taking the snap and going off tackle and in for the game-winning PAT, 22-21.
Jackson has this week off, and will be back in action against Crisp County on Friday, Oct. 2.
