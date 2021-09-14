After having lost a number of players to injury, and having lost two of their first three games, the Jackson Red Devils had a chance to rest and recuperate last week as they had a bye week. They ended up having more time to rest than the coaches planned, but it may have worked out in the end.
“Last week was kind of a hit and miss week,” said coach Dary Myricks. “We had a couple of issues with injuries and missing some kids, then we had a weather incident and missed a practice there. We had a chance to practice two days last week instead of the full week that we wanted, but hopefully it equalled some rest for our kids.
“I just got through meeting with our trainer, and he’s evaluating our injured players now,” Myricks added. “Hopefully we can get them all back by Friday, but we’ll have to wait and see.”
The Red Devils have their work cut out for them this Friday, as they travel to Cordele to take on the Crisp County Cougars in their first region 2-AAA contest. Last year the Cougars handed Jackson a 40-7 defeat on their way to finishing second in the region.
This year they have a new coach, and if you go by records, it would appear Crisp is having its own problems. The Cougars are 0-3 so far, having lost their opening game to Houston County, 27-24, were shut out by Perry on Sept. 2, 21-0, and lost last week to Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy, 21-18. But Myricks said Crisp is not a typical 0-3 team.
“They are a Top 10 0-3 team,” he said. “They’ve played really good competition. They came up on the short end of the stick last week versus ELCA, which is a really good team. We’ve watched them on tape and they can play.”
Coach Myricks said the Red Devils will need to on their game to win.
“It will be a tough game, a game where you can’t make a bunch of mistakes and win, and we’re going to be down in their territory,” Myricks said. “So we need to go down and jump on them early, quick and fast, and then hang on. Again, I know we can play at that level, it is just a matter of if we can get healthy in time to play at that level.”
Crisp County Football Stadium is located at 1116 E. 24th Ave. in Cordele. Game time is 8 p.m.
