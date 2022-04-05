Following a 10-2 loss on Mar. 29 in Zebulon to the No. 1 ranked team in AAA, Pike County, the Jackson Red Devils were looking at a possible three-way tie for 3rd and 4th places in the region with Peach and Upson-Lee. But thanks to Mary Persons’ 1-0 victory on Apr. 1 over Upson-Lee, Jackson is assured of at least a 4th place finish in region 2-AAA and a first round game in the state playoffs.
The Red Devils are currently ranked 3rd in 2-AAA, but have to wait for the outcome of the Peach versus Americus game on Thursday to know what their final ranking is. If Americus beats Peach, Jackson will be ranked 3rd. But if Peach beats Americus, Jackson will fall to 4th since Peach beat the Red Devils earlier this season. Pike County is ranked No. 1 and Mary Persons is ranked No. 2 in the region.
Coach Shaun Guillory and his Red Devils had high hopes early in the season that their game against Pike would be for the region title. But it didn’t work out that way.
“Earlier this season as we sat at the number one spot in the region, we had the date circled with Pike as we were hoping that it would be for the region championship,” Guillory said. “We were both red hot at the time and headed towards an epic showdown. Unfortunately, unexpected losses to Peach and Mary Persons took the wind out of the sails but we were still excited to get out and compete against the #1 ranked team in AAA and a team that is even ranked nationally.
“Pike has a phenomenal team and tremendous athletes and it would prove to be a good measuring stick for our team. They jumped out to an early lead and while we weathered the storm for a while, they were able to put a few more goals in the second half en route to a 10-2 victory. Honestly, the score was not indicative of how competitive the game was and we knew we gave up a lot of goals that could have easily been avoided, but I take nothing away from what Pike accomplished.”
Spring break for Jackson is this week and the Red Devils can rest up and hone their skills. On Friday, Apr. 8, they will host Lamar County in a non-region contest. On Feb. 8, the Red Devils lost to the Trojans, 2-1, but had several key players out due to a skirmish with Locust Grove a few days earlier. This time they’ll be at full strength.
Jackson is currently 4-3 in the region and 9-6-1 overall.
The state playoffs begin on Tuesday, Apr. 12. The top two teams in a region will host the bottom two teams from another region. Because Jackson can only finish 3rd or 4th, they will be on the road for the first playoff game.
If the Red Devils are 3rd in 2-AAA, they will take on region 4-AAA 2nd place team Harlem, which finished with a 6-2 region record, 11-5 overall. Harlem High School is located in Harlem, Columbia County, just east of Augusta and is 116 miles away.
If the Red Devils are 4th in 2-AAA, they will take on region 4-AAA 1st place team Morgan County, which finished 7-1 in their region and is 9-4-1 overall. Morgan County High School is located in Madison, which is 44 miles northwest of Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.