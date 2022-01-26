While major league baseball is still locked out as players and owners continue to negotiate, the athletes who love the game for the sheer thrill of playing it hit the field in Jackson last week, with the Jackson High Red Devils starting their practices in preparation for their first games, which begin in about two weeks.
Head coach Ryan Duffy is excited about what he has seen from his young players so far.
“The guys are looking good,” he said. “We’ve had great weather so far. We were able to do off-season workouts and guys have bought in. We’ve got a lot of young guys that have come up and they’ve bought in. The excitement is there and it has been there since we started off-season back in October, so I’m excited about that.”
Jackson will host Mundy’s Mill in a scrimmage game on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 5:55 p.m. The Red Devils will open their season at home on Valentine’s Day, Monday, Feb. 14, hosting Lovejoy, with game time at 5:55 p.m. They’ll head to Franklin to take on Heard County on Feb. 16, then head to Tifton on Feb. 19 to take on Whitewater and Tift County in a doubleheader at Tift High School.
