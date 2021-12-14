The Jackson Red Devils split their first two region basketball games of the season last week, defeating Central of Macon, but falling to Americus-Sumter. Jackson also lost a non-region match with Lamar County.
The Red Devils are now 2-3 on the season, 1-1 in Region 2-AAA. They travel to Monticello for their final game before Christmas on Dec. 18. They next hit the court on Dec. 31 when they host Locust Grove. Their first game in the new year will be a region match on Jan. 4 at Peach County.
Jackson 67
Central 59
Jackson hosted the Central Chargers of Macon on Dec. 7 and used a strong second quarter to build a lead that the Chargers could never overcome. The game was close in the first period, with the Red Devils behind by one at the buzzer, 11-10.
But in the second period, seven Red Devils put points on the board, with Luke Matthews leading the way with two three-pointers, while good defense kept the Chargers at bay. At the half, Jackson had built a 33-24 lead.
Central tried to make a game of it in the third period, with the Chargers scoring their most points of one period, 19. But the Red Devils kept their composure and kept scoring, and at the end of the third maintained a 49-43 lead.
Central got desperate in the final period and began fouling to send Jackson to the free throw line. But the Red Devils responded by sinking 10 of 16 free throws. Caleb Head added 6 points and LaCourtney Wise added 2 and at the end of the game Jackson had their first region win, 67-59.
Head led the Red Devils in scoring with 22 points, including 3 three-pointers and hitting 5 of 6 attempts at the free throw line. Amari Stodghill had 13 points with 1 tre, while Wise had 10 points. Jaden Roberts had 7 points, Matthews had 6 points from his 2 three-pointers, Cameron Edward had 3 points, and La’Xavion Benton, Travian Mann, and Carlos Barlow each had 2 points.
Americus-Sumter 73
Jackson 49
While the final margin was 24 points, the game in Jackson between the Panthers and Red Devils was nip and tuck for the first two quarters, with Jackson taking a seven-point lead at one point.
Americus jumped out to an early lead in the first period, but the Red Devils came back to tie the game 8-8 with 3:30 left in the period. But the Panthers went on a 7-3 scoring spree to take a 15-11 lead at the buzzer.
Jackson got the last two points of the first quarter and added the next 11 points of the second period, including three straight three-pointers by Caleb Head, to take a 22-15 lead with six minutes left. But the Panthers came roaring back and by halftime the score was tied, 29-29.
Americus stayed hot in the second half, but the Red Devils cooled off and could not keep up, giving away too many points on defense and not scoring on offense. At the end of the third the Panthers led 54-42. The onslaught continued in the final period with Americus ahead by 24 at the buzzer, 73-49.
Caleb Head and LaCourtney Wise led the scoring for Jackson with 12 points each. Head had 3 three-pointers and Wise had 1. No one else was even close to double figures. Jaden Roberts had 4 points, while Travian Mann, Luke Matthews, and Tashoun Morgan each had 3 points, with Morgan’s coming off a three-pointer. Amari Stodghill, Carlos Barlow, and LaXavion Benton each had 2 points.
Lamar Co. 65
Jackson 53
The Red Devils traveled to Barnesville on Dec. 11 to take on the Trojans in a non-region contest. Lamar jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Jackson had a horrible night from the field, unable to hit a single three-pointer in the game.
The Trojans took a 18-13 lead by the end of the first quarter, and stretched it to 33-23 by the half. Jackson played better in the second half, trailing by 12 at the end of the third, 49-37, and matching Lamar point for point in the final period to lose by 12, 65-53.
Caleb Head led with 12 points. Travian Mann had 9 points, while Jaden Roberts had 8 and Amari Stodghill had 7 points. LaCourtney Wise had 4 points, while La’Xavion Benton, Carlos Barlow and Jeshua Hosford had 3 points each, and Luke Matthews and Tayshoun Stewart had 2 points each.
