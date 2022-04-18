For the second consecutive year, the Jackson Red Devils’ soccer season ended on the road in the first round of the state playoffs by a score of 2-1. Last season it was to Windsor Forest in Savannah, and on Wednesday, April 13, it was to Morgan County in Madison.
Coach Shaun Guillory said they knew they would have a tough time against the Bulldogs, but he felt his Red Devils were up to the task.
“We opened up the 2022 playoffs by taking on the No. 1 seed out of Region 4-AAA, Morgan County High School,” said Guillory. “At the beginning of the season, the guys kept playing the "what if" game from how things turned out last season in their 2-1 playoff loss to Windsor-Forest and now we were presented with the opportunity to exorcise those playoff demons of the past.
“Going into this game I really liked our chances. Even though we were on a losing streak to close out our region play we were still that same team who won seven straight games earlier this season, many of which were against quality opponents. We were the No. 1 seed in our region for most of the season, so even though we went into this game as the No. 4 seed on paper, we weren't really a No. 4 seed talent-wise.
“Based on the film we had watched, we knew how Morgan County would try to attack us and we made adjustments in our lineup to give us an opportunity to be successful and for much of the game, we played even with each other.”
The Red Devils took the lead at the 34:51 mark in the first half when J.J. Brazier took a pass up the middle and booted the ball past the Bulldog keeper. Morgan County tied the game at 1-1 at 25:09 in the first half with a score off a throw in near the goal.
For the rest of the first half, the Jackson defense and keeper Austin Handley kept the Bulldogs at bay, while Morgan County did the same to the Red Devils. The stalemate continued in the second half, with Logan Cagle making several good saves as keeper for Jackson.
But with 2:41 left in regulation and fans in the stands preparing for overtime, a long, soaring kick went off the fingertips of Cagle and into the upper right corner of the goal to give Morgan the lead. Jackson had several scoring opportunities in the final minutes, but was unable to capitalize and saw their season end by a 2-1 score again.
Guillory, who took over as coach this season, is pleased with the way his players responded to him.
“I wasn't sure what to expect coming to this team as the new coach this season. I wasn't sure how the players and community would accept me, but they did so with open arms and I appreciate them for that.” he said. “It can be difficult being the new guy, and even though there was some initial pushback, everything worked itself out and there was more buy-in. We had many ups and downs, played great games and a few bad ones, and learned a lot about each other. My hope is that we can build a championship climate, where I can build great players and even greater young men, where we can create a soccer culture built upon standards of excellence and hard work.
“I am only losing two seniors, so with a large junior class returning as well as having a group of talented individuals who will be promoted from JV we will make a strong push towards a region and state championship,” Guillory continued. “I told the players after our final game that the next day begins the preparation for next season. Whether they do summer camps, play club or rec soccer in the fall, or just take initiative to take a ball and go to the local park, they have to know that soccer never stops and our time, our moment, our chance for greatness is there for the taking. We are building something special here at Jackson and so long as they trust in the process we are in for an incredible ride.”
