THOMSON - After trailing 21-0 with two minutes left in the third quarter, the Jackson Red Devils mounted one of their biggest and best comebacks in recent history, showing their never-give-up attitude, only to fall short by a few feet.
Electrified by a 71-yard touchdown run by Okemus Grier Jr. that finally got them on the board with 27 seconds left in the third, the Jackson defense shut down the Bulldog offense, while the Red Devil offensive ground game got into gear behind the running of Grier, Dawson Livingston, Nakeyviean “Bam” Lyons, and J.T. McKibben.
Livingston went over from seven yards out with five minutes left in the game to make it a one touchdown contest, 21-14. Forcing a Thomson punt, Jackson got the ball back at its own 25 with 3:35 left.
Aided by a personal foul and a defensive holding call against the Bulldogs, who were losing their composure, the Red Devils marched down the field. On 4th and goal at the 2-yard-line, with 4 seconds left in the game, Grier took the snap and swept the left side, slipping through the grasp of one last tackler and into the end zone as the horn sounded.
Down 21-20 with no time left on the clock, Jackson lined up for a game-tying point after kick by Peyton Zimmerman. He sent the ball straight through the uprights to tie the game, 21-21. But Thomson was called offsides and coach Dary Myricks had a choice - decline the penalty, take the kick and the tie and move the game into overtime, or take the penalty, nullify the kick, move the ball closer to the goal line, and go for a game-winning two-point play.
Myricks chose to go for two points and the win. Grier, who had sparked the comeback and scored two of the three touchdowns, took the snap and plunged into the line behind his blockers. But the Bulldogs held him out, and Jackson’s season ended, 21-20.
After the game, Myricks said even though his Red Devils lost every close game this year, the character of his kids showed through it all.
“The fight in these kids, I think if you watched us this year, you’d have to appreciate it. You have to appreciate the way they play this game,” said Lyrics. “I love these kids like you wouldn’t believe - this senior class. I think they showed their tenacity. We took the No. 4 team (in AAA) and we really gave them all they wanted and more. And I think they know that and their fans know that, too.
“But these kids can be proud of what they’ve done and how they’ve played for a lifetime. I am really, really proud of these guys for the way they played.”
Thomson came into the first round of the state playoffs ranked 4th in AAA with a 10-0 season record, 6-0 in 4-AAA. Over the course of the season, their high-scoring offense had outscored their opponents 362-54. The Bulldogs were averaging 36.2 points per game, while allowing an average of just 5.4 points per game to their opponents.
But all that changed with Jackson, although it took most of the game before the Red Devils got their offense in gear. Despite the final score, the Jackson defense played one of its best games all season, holding the Bulldogs out of the end zone numerous times, especially in the second half.
The Red Devils took the opening kickoff and moved the ball 20 yards on five plays. On third and 10 at their own 38, Luke Matthews hit Cameron Edwards on a crossing pattern for a 27-yard gain to the Thomson 35. But a holding penalty nullified the catch and moved the ball back to the Jackson 28, stalling the only real drive the Red Devils had in the first half.
For the rest of the first two quarters, it was pretty much four and out, with Chance Goddin’s punts forcing Thomson to start farther away than the Bulldogs wanted. The Jackson defense held Thomson out for the first period and most of the second. The Bulldogs finally mounted a 73-yard, 8-play drive for a touchdown. With the kick, they led 7-0 with 1:53 left in the first half.
Disaster struck Jackson on its first play after the kickoff when Matthews was hit as he started to throw a pass and the ball came loose. Thomson fell on it and the officials ruled it a fumble, giving the Bulldogs the ball at the Jackson 15-yard line. Two plays later they went up the middle for eight yards and another score. With the kick, they took a 14-0 lead into the locker room.
The Red Devils offensive woes continued as the third quarter began and got worse. After the defense stopped the Bulldogs’ first series, a Les Callen pass was intercepted at the Jackson 47. The Jackson defense forced a punt, but then on the next series, Carlos Barlow was hit and fumbled after receiving a Callen pass, with Thomson recovering at the Jackson 35. This time the Bulldogs were able to push the ball into the end zone on five plays to take what seemed to be an insurmountable 21-0 lead with 2 minutes left in the third.
But the Red Devils didn’t quit. On the fourth play of their next series, Grier took the snap and went off-tackle, then cut outside and down the sidelines 71 yards for the score. With Zimmerman’s kick, Jackson trailed 21-7.
Thomson got the ball back going into the final period, but had to punt it away. Starting at their own 24, the Red Devils moved 76 yards on 10 plays, with Livingston going off-tackle then cutting outside for the score. With Zimmerman’s kick, Jackson was down by 7, 21-14, with 5:34 left.
The Red Devil defense held the Bulldogs one more time, and Jackson took over on its own 25. This time the Red Devils went 75 yards on eight plays, with Grier sweeping in for the score as the clock ran out to make the score 21-20.
Then came the kick that tied the game, and the offsides penalty that would move the ball closer. Choosing to go for the win, the Red Devils lined up one more time, but fell short of victory by just a couple of feet.
After the game, Jackson players and parents consoled one another on the field, and even the Thomson quarterback came over to console one of the Red Devils. Then coach Myricks had the underclassmen line up, and the Jackson seniors went down the line, shaking hands and hugging their teammates and coaches one last time. Then the seniors gathered for one last photo together.
Jackson finishes the season 5-6 overall, 4-3 in region 2-AAA.
