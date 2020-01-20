Anthony Henderson wondered how he’d be received by the rest of the Red Devils when he transferred from Lovejoy to Jackson for his senior season of high school football.
“At first, I came in here, I didn’t think they would accept me as being a brother, but when I came in here they accepted me as being a brother,” Henderson said. “I really felt like family. We clicked together and I’m really proud of them. They’re going to forever have a brother. I’m always behind them and I’m gonna love those boys.”
Henderson, a two-way star at slotback and cornerback, made himself easy to accept with the kind of season he turned in — one that earned him the Red Devils’ “Overall MVP Award” last week at their team banquet Thursday night in the Ernest L. Battle Professional Development Center’s auditorium adjacent to Red Devil Hill.
There were all kinds of awards given out — Alex Patrick was the Offensive MVP, Antavious Fish the Defensive MVP. The assistant coaches gave assorted awards aimed at rewarding behind-the-scenes hard work, off-season dedication, good citizenship and, of course, academics.
“You don’t want to get from 95 to 200 people here and just recognize three people,” head coach Dary Myricks said. “Everybody earned what they got. The more kids we recognize, the better it is.”
The team's Golden Helmet Award, often a unanimous choice, turned out to be one of the most difficult to settle in balloting among the coaching staff.
"My coaches threw me a curveball," Myricks said. "I got more nominations than I was expecting. Just about every coach had a guy that deserved it. That speaks to these kids' character. It's not just who's a good football player. It's not just who gets good grades. One of the coaches told me, 'Coach, he's never lost a sprint. Historically, he's never cheated us. He didn't leave practice early to go to work. He's giving us every single thing he's got.'"
That award went to senior defensive end Darrell King.
Henderson, who also was Region 4-AAA's Athlete of the Year, made it a lot easier than that for Myricks to go to bat for him when it came to nominating him for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s All-State team. All Myricks had to do was recite the numbers.
“I told them he had a stat line that was ridiculous,” he said. “I said, ‘He had 25 catches for 277 yards and five TDs. Thirty-five receptions for 762 yards and five TDs. Nine interceptions, two returned for touchdowns. Two punts returned for touchdowns. An interception in the All-Star game. He leads all classes in interceptions, and you ask me if he’s All-State?’ ”
That persuaded the AJC.
The night was about more than stats and awards. It was about an endless supply of cupcakes and one last chance to laugh together as a team before the seniors go their way, and before this year’s crop of juniors step into their shoes.
Prominent among the reasons for laughter was the off-season trip to Camp Thunder near Molena down in Upson County. Their inexperience on the Flint River and a torrential thunderstorm that blew an oak tree onto a formerly upright canoe that rattled assistant coaches Greg Crawford and Beau Beasley proved to be a combination for the ages.
“It was thunder at Camp Thunder,” assistant coach Jeff Myricks said, before clamming up and dissolving into uproarious laughter.
“It was a wild trip,” Beasley said. “The funny thing is, before that we had a ropes course and we thought we were facing our fears then — jumping from heights and zip lining. Our fears were yet to come.”
In the end, those will be the memories that define a team that went 8-4, making the playoffs for the sixth straight year and advancing to the second round after earning a first-round home game for the first time in three years.
