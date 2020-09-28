The entire Jackson High Red Devil football team was been sent home and placed in quarantine for 14 days after three coaches tested positive for COVID-19 and a player began showing symptoms on Sept. 22.
The issue first arose on Sept. 21 when one coach was confirmed positive, according to Butts County School Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson. Team activities were immediately suspended and contract tracing began to determine which players had been in close contact with the coach on game night Sept 18. Simpson said The situation worsened the next day.
“Tuesday morning we were alerted that we have two more coaches who are positive,” Simpson said. “We also have a player Tuesday morning who was symptomatic. We immediately put him in the quarantine room, then got him home.
“Since we had multiple positive cases and symptoms emerging, we had to suspend all team activities and quarantine everyone associated with the team. A total of 75 players have been quarantined.”
Jackson is currently 1-1 on the season after a loss at Ola and a thrilling overtime win on Sept. 18 against Lamar County. The Red Devils had a bye last week, and were scheduled to host Crisp County on Friday, Oct. 3. But with the quarantine period lasting from 10-14 days, the Crisp County game has been postponed.
Head Coach Dary Myricks said on Sept. 28 that his coaches and players are all well and doing fine at home. He said they are staying in touch with and keeping the kids up with Zoom meetings.
Right now, we’re going to go back to our protocols we had during the summer,” Myricks said. “We’ll do a lot of Zoom meetings. We’ll meet with our coaches and kids over Zoom and try to keep the kids as fresh as possible.
“I’ve given the kids some home workouts,” he added, “things that they can do to stay in shape, so we aren’t too much out of shape when we come back.
“We’re going to try to focus on the kids that need to catch up mentally and physically and with their school work during this time when they can’t be on the field.”
Myricks said with the exception of rescheduling the Crisp County game to Oct. 30, a date that originally had been a bye week, that their original schedule hasn’t changed. The Red Devils plan to be on the field hosting Pike County on Friday, Oct. 9, for Jackson’s Homecoming.
They travel to Central Macon on Oct. 16 for a “Pink Out” game in honor of Breast Cancer Week, then head to Americus-Sumter on Oct. 23.
Jackson is back home for three weeks, beginning on Oct. 30 with Crisp County, then Peach County on Nov. 6, and arch-rival Mary Persons on Nov. 13 for Jackson’s Senior Night.
They close out the regular season schedule on Nov. 20 in Thomaston, taking on Upson Lee.
