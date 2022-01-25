The Jackson Red Devils’ region woes continued last week as they dropped four more region games. Jackson is 1-8 in 2-AAA. On the bright side, they defeated non-region foes Monticello and Lamar County to improve their season record to 4-8.
The Red Devils take on Peach County at home Friday, and host Mary Persons next Tuesday, Feb. 1. Game times both nights are 7:30 p.m.
Red Devils 44
Knights 56
Jackson hosted Upson-Lee on Jan. 11. The Red Devils played well for three quarters, but a horrible second period did them in. Jackson stayed with the Knights in the first quarter and trailed by two points, 19-17. But Upson’s pressure defense did them in during the second eight minutes, with the Red Devils only scoring 4 points and trailing 30-21 at the half. Jackson played better in the second half, but could not cut the lead, trailing 43-31 in the third and 56-44 at the final buzzer.
LaCourtney Wise led the scoring with 16 points. Caleb Head had 8 points, including 2 three-pointers. Jaden Roberts and Okemus Grier had 6 points each, Carlos Barlow had 4 points, and Amari Stodghill and Travian Mann had 2 points each.
Red Devils 49
Cougars 54
At home against Crisp County on Jan. 14, Jackson played tougher, but fell behind in a shooting match in the second half. The Red Devils took the lead in the first quarter, 15-6, but the Cougars came back to take a one point lead at the half, 20-19. Both teams scored their highest period points in the third, wth Crisp increasing their lead to four, 42-38, and held on to win by five, 54-49.
LaCourtney Wise led the scoring with 17 points, including 1 three-pointer. Caleb Head had 10 points with 1 tre, and Jaden Roberts had 7 points with a tre. Amari Stodghill had 6 points, Travian Mann had 4, Luke Matthews had 3, and Okemus Grier had 2 points.
Red Devils 47
Hurricanes 43
Hosting Monticello on Jan. 15, the Red Devils controlled the game for the first three quarters, but allowed the Hurricanes to narrow the margin in the final eight minutes. Jackson jumped out to an 18-11 lead in the first period and led 31-15 at the half. They increased the lead to 41-22 in the third but scored just 6 points while Monticello hit for 21 in the final period to cut the margin to four 47-43.
Travian Mann led the scoring with 14 points, including 2 three-pointers, and LaCourtney Wise had 12 points. Okemus Grier had 8 points, Amari Stodghill had 7, Jaden Roberts had 4 points, and Luke Matthews had 2 points.
Red Devils 62
Pirates 66
This may be the game that comes back to haunt the Red Devils the most. Jackson held a 50-39 lead going into the fourth quarter on Jan. 18, and allowed Pike to outscore them 13-2 in the final eight minutes to tie the game and send it into overtime, where Pike outscored them 14-10 for the win.
The Red Devils jumped out to a 12-7 lead in the first period and held a 28-20 lead at the half. Jackson scored 22 points in the third quarter to take a 50-39 lead, but Pike came back to tie the game, 52-52, and win in overtime, 66-62.
Caleb Head led the scoring with 21 points, including 3 three-pointers. LaCourtney Wise had 10 points. Jaden Roberts had 9 points with 1 tre, and Amari Stodghill had 6 points. Travian Mann and Okemus Grier had 4 points each, Jeshua Hosford had a tre for 3 points, Jhi Dallas Taylor had 2 points, and Laxavion Benton, Luke Matthews, and Carlos Barlow had 1 point each.
Red Devils 42
Chargers 83
Jackson may have still been shell-shocked from the night before when the Red Devils traveled to Macon to take on Central on Jan. 19, and the Chargers took advantage of them. Central took an 18-8 lead in the first period and a 34-21 lead at the half. The Chargers outscored the Red Devils 49-21 in the second half to win, 83-42.
Luke Matthews led the scoring with 12 points. LaCourtney Wise had 9 points with 1 three-pointer, and Caleb Head had 7 points with 1 tre. Travian Mann had 4 points, LaXavion Benton had 3 points, Amari Stodghill, Carlos Barlow, and Okemus Grier had 2 points each, and Dallas Stewart had 1 point.
Red Devils 55
Trojans 38
With a few days to rest up and prepare, the Red Devils were ready on Jan. 22 when Lamar County came to town. Jackson jumped out to a 16-8 lead in the first quarter. Lamar put a press on in the second period, but only cut the lead by three at the half, 26-21.
The Red Devils let the Trojans back into the game at the start of the third period, with Lamar scoring the first 7 points to take a 28-26 lead. But Jackson regrouped and retook the lead, going on a 12-0 run to lead by 10 at the end of the third, 38-28. In the final eight minutes, the Red Devils continued to pour on the points, taking their frustrations out on the Trojans and leading by 17 at the final buzzer, 55-38.
Caleb Head led the scoring with 18 points, including 2 three-pointers. Amari Stodghill had 11 points and Luke Matthews had 10 points. Travian Mann had 8 points, Jaden Roberts had 4 points, and Carlos Barlow and LaCourtney Wise had 2 points each.
