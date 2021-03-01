After a week off, the Jackson Red Devils strung together back-to-back wins on the soccer field last week, defeating Lamar County, 4-2, on Feb. 23, and picking up their first region win against Americus-Sumter, 6-5, on Feb. 26.
The Lady Devils also defeated Lamar County, 2-1, on Feb. 23, and did not play on Feb. 26 as Americus-Sumter did not field a girls soccer team.
Both Jackson teams hosted Upson-Lee Tuesday night in region matches, and host Central of Macon on March 5, with the girls game at 5:30 p.m and the boys at 7:30 p.m.
Red Devils 4
Trojans 2
While Lamar County is not in the same region as Jackson, being neighboring counties, the competition between the two schools is just as intense. That held true on Feb. 23.
Coach Michael Smith said his Red Devils played really well, especially considering their circumstances.
"We're dealing with some quarantine issues and only had 16 players to dress, but they stepped up in a big way," Smith said. "We had probably about 200 minutes from guys who hadn't contributed yet this year, but they were the next man up and they got the job done. We won 4-2, with three goals by Aiden Reyes and one goal by Landon Lunsford."
Red Devils 6
Panthers 5
Coach Smith said their first region contest on the road in Americus was a "weird" game.
"We jumped out to a good lead and had to hang on," he said. "We had some different guys in some different spots with quarantine and a couple of guys being out, but overall, they put it together and battled on a long road trip. We're happy to come out 1-0 in the region."
Lady Devils 2
Lady Trojans 1
Coach Clyde Newman said they played a good match against a Lamar County team that they are very familiar with.
"We played them in the middle school league and also in the Georgia recreation league through the years, so we've seen them and we knew they were going to be tough," Newman said. "We came out on top, 2-1. Mallory Carter scored on a penalty kick. And then we had a nice assist from Brionna Abercrombie to Riley Morgan for our second goal.
"Lamar had a very fast, very good and well disciplined defense, and they made it tough on us," he added. "But our girls stayed persistent and started moving the ball a little better, and with the passes and communication, did a nice job of finding a different way to score than how we've been scoring here lately.
"Our defense did a nice job of keeping them to one goal, and it was actually on a direct kick rather than a goal from play, but they all count," Newman said. "We had some young ones to play again, so there were some ninth graders who got some playing time. I'm real proud of the way the team is coming together and working together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.