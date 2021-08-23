After the Ola Mustangs stampeded over Jackson in the first game of the season last year in Ola, 54-28, they may have thought they were going to have an easy game last Friday night at Red Devil Hill. But they had a nasty surprise waiting for them, and barely slipped away with a 27-26 win.
“I’m proud of these kids,” coach Dary Myricks said. “Proud of their fight. It was a great atmosphere, great Friday night football in the state of Georgia. Two nearby teams, the stands are packed, the kids are out here playing their hardest and the coaches are coaching their hardest.
“There were a ton of mistakes, a ton of things you look for in the first game, and you’ve got to look for the difference between getting better between the first and second game. I’ll be looking for that.
“But I think we know we have a team that will line up and fight with anybody. We had bodies all over the place and we were throwing freshmen and the kitchen sink at them. I’m so proud of all those kids that we threw out there and got them to go out there and fight. I appreciate what those kids did tonight. It was a heck of a football game.”
Heavy rain pounded Jackson two hours before the game. The skies cleared and the sun came out, but the field remained wet and slick and the heat and humidity remained high.
For the coin toss, Red Devils Dawson Livington, Cameron Edwards, Luke Matthews and Felix walked out carrying jersey No. 11 in honor of the late Neiron Ball, a standout player at Jackson High and the University of Florida, who was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2015. Ball died Sept. 10, 2019, at the age of 27, following a lengthy illness. Ball was Coach Myricks brother-in-law. Friday, Aug. 20, was his birthday.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Mustangs got a gift when Jackson punter Chance Giddon had to kick from the back of the end zone and Ola downed it on the Red Devil 35. Three plays later, they scored on a 26-yard scamper outside. A trick PAT earned them two more points and with 7:37 left in the first half, Ola led 8-0.
Okemus “Junior” Grier took the ensuing kickoff at his own 5 and was one defender away from breaking a touchdown run. He was dragged down from behind at Jackson’s 40.
The Red Devil offense took over, and 10 plays later, Grier took the direct snap and went in from 5 yards out for the score. Peyton Zimmerman added the PAT kick and with 3:05 left in the half, Jackson trailed by 1, 8-7.
The Mustangs started another drive at their own 28 and went 72 yards on 9 plays, with the score come another run from 12 yards out. The PAT kick was good, and with 38 seconds left in the first half, it looked like Jackson would go into the locker room down by, 15-7.
Ola drew a personal foul penalty on the PAT and it was marked off for the kickoff. Carlos Barlow caught the kid at the 30 and ran it to the 39. But a facemask flag gave Jackson 15 more yards to the Ola 46 with 26 seconds left. Quarterback Luke Matthews’ pass went incomplete, but another personal foul against the Mustangs moved the ball and the chains down to the Ola 31.
With 21 seconds left, Matthews hit Cameron Edwards, with a 27-yard gain down to the 8. Matthews spiked the ball to stop the clock. On second and goal with 9 seconds left, he hit Dawson Livingston up the middle. Livingston was hit as he crossed the goal line and the ball popped loose, but the officials ruled the ball has cross the goal line and it was a Jackson touchdown. Zimmerman made the kick and the half ended with the Red Devils down by one, 15-14.
The second half started like the first, with neither team able to mount a scoring drive. Late in the third quarter, Ola went for a first down on a fourth and one play, and was stopped cold and Jackson took over on its own 34. Eight plays later, Matthews connected with Edwards for a 30-yard scoring strike, and the Red Devils had the lead. The PAT kick was wide, but with 9 seconds left in the third, Jackson led 20-15.
Ola didn’t go far on their next possession as the game went into the final period, and following a punt, Jackson took over at its own 43. On second and 10, Matthews hit Marco Barlow near the sidelines. Barlow slipped his defenders and took off down the sidelines for a 57-yard score. The PAT appeared to go through the uprights, but the officials ruled it no good and Jackson led 26-15 with 10:32 left in the game.
But the Mustangs didn’t fold. On their next possession they went 62 years on 9 plays, with their QB going over from 2 yards out for the score. They went for a two-point conversion and failed, and with 6:44 left, Jackson led 26-21.
Ola tried an onside kick, but Naykevian “Bam” Lyons grabbed the ball and ran it to Ola 45. But Jackson couldn’t get a drive going. Chance Goddin booted his best punt of the night from the 50-yard line, with it rolling dead at the Ola 4.
The Mustangs began what would be their winning drive, going 96 yards in 7 plays, with the quarterback going over from 4 yards out for the score. They were stopped on another two-point attempt, but with 2:10 left, led 27-26.
Jackson got the ball back on the kickoff, but could not get another drive in gear, and the game ended with Ola in possession.
On the night, Matthews was 14-23 for 201 yards and 3 TD passes. Edwards had five catches for 93 yards and a score. Goddin also had five catches for 26 years, while Barlow had two receptions for 67 yards and a TD, and Livingston and one catch for 7 yards and a score.
On the ground, J.T. McKibben had 9 carries for 45 years. Livingston had five carries for 13 yards, while Grier had three carries for 9 yards and a touchdown. Les Callen and Lyons each had one carry for 4 yards, and E’Tavious Potts had one carry for 3 yards.
Jackson hosts Laney High School Friday night at Red Devil Hill. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.