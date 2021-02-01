The Jackson High School track and field team was one of the first sports to be cancelled last spring when the COVID-19 pandemic took off. Coach Jessie Porter says for his team members, that means it has been almost two years since the last time they were on a track.
"The numbers are decent, better than they have been in the past, but a lot of our kids haven't been able to run track in two years," he said. "This was the first sport that got shut down last year with the pandemic."
But Porter is optimistic about his squad's chance of success this season.
"We're still waiting on a few guys and girls from the winter sports - wrestling, basketball and cheer," said Porter. "Once we get those kids here we should be pretty decent."
Porter is counting on some of his returning tracksters to lead the way, and is also expecting big things out of his freshmen and sophomores.
"Dennis Foster is a senior and had a great year two years ago and didn't get to run last year," Porter said. "He was tops in the region and a state qualifier.
"Kyla Head is a senior and I expect she's going to have a good year," he said. "Layna Roberts is a cheerleader. She hasn't been here that much yet, but she's coming. Tykiera Cromwell has been here basically every day, putting in work."
On the field side, Porter is waiting for Dawson Livingston and Nykayviean “Bam” Lyons to get through with wrestling.
"Dawson Livingston is our middle linebacker and fullback in football and will be handling the shot put and discus, along with Bam Lyons," he said. "They are both still in wrestling, but we expect them to have a good year throwing."
Jackson's first track meet will be at home on Feb. 18.
