The wins on the baseball diamond have been few and far between this season for the Jackson Red Devils, who continue to work hard despite the losses. Going into spring break this week, Jackson has a record of 3-16, with some tough region 2-AAA competition coming up.
Jackson picked up its first win of the season in baseball on Mar 1, defeating the Newton County Rams in Covington, 10-8. But since then, the losses have included two games in Florida, a pair of losses to Mary Persons, a pair of losses to Crisp County, and a loss to Peach County.
On Mar. 26, the Red Devils earned their second victory of the season, 6-5 over the Trojans of Peach County at home. Senior Ben Gervasio led the way on the mound, pitching six strong innings with six strikeouts. At the plate, Dustin Sullivan had two hits, and Dalton Smith had two RBIs.
Peach scored a run in the top of the first to take the early lead, but Jackson responded with three runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead back and never gave it up. The Red Devils extended the lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the third. Peach scored a run in each of the next four innings, but Jackson added runs of its own in the bottoms of the fourth and fifth innings to maintain their lead and held on to win by 1, 6-5.
Following a loss to Jasper County in Monticello on March 29, Jackson picked up its third win of the season with a 10-0, one hit, five-inning shutout of Central of Macon. Gervasio had another good game on the mound, giving up one hit and striking out five over five innings. Camden Miner had three hits, and Walter Carawan had two RBIs.
Jackson scored the only run it needed in the bottom of the first, but added five more in the second, one in the fourth, and three more in the bottom of the fifth, with the mercy rule ending the game at that point.
Jackson tacked on another loss to Jasper County at home on April 1. Jackson traveled to Thomaston to take on Upson-Lee April 6, and they host the Knights on April 9. On April 13 they will host Pike County, and travel to Zebulon to take on the Pirates again on April 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.