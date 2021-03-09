Jackson picked up its first win of the season in baseball on Mar 1, defeating the Newton County Rams in Covington, 10-8. A chance for them to get a second victory against the Rams at home was rained out on Mar. 2.
The Red Devils traveled south last weekend to take on the West Nassau Warriors from Callahan, Fla., and the Baker County Wildcats from Glen St. Mary, Fla. They didn’t fare as well there, losing 12-1 to West Nassau and 11-1 to Baker County. Jackson is now 1-9 on the season.
Jackson 10
Newton Co. 8
The Red Devils scored 3 runs on the top of the second to take the early lead on Mar. 1. The Rams responded with 1 run in the bottom of the first, and 2 more in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game, 3-3.
But Jackson broke the tie with 2 runs to go back into the lead in the top of the fifth, 5-3. They extended the lead to 10-3 in the top of the seventh, but had to hold off a Newton rally in the bottom of the inning, holding the Rams to 5 runs and winning their first game of the season, 10-8.
Jackson had 3 hits and 6 errors, while Newton had 6 hits and 4 errors.
Curtis Dickerson led the Red Devils at the plate with 2 hits, reached base twice on 2 walks, and has 1 RBI. Camden Miner had 1 hit and 1 RBI.
W. Nassau 12
Jackson 1
After a scoreless first inning, the Warriors jumped ahead 1-0 in the top of the second, and made it 2-0 in the top of the third. The Red Devils cut the lead in half in the bottom of the second, 2-1, but that would be their only run of the game.
West Nassau added 3 runs in the top of the fourth to take 5-1 lead, and added 7 insurances runs in the top of the seventh to clinch the game, 12-1.
Jackson had 5 hits and 5 errors in the game, compared to West Nassau’s 11 hits and 1 error.
Baker Co. 11
Jackson 1
The Wildcats made quick work of the Red Devils, ending the game after five innings with a 10-run lead.
Baker took a 2--0 lead in the bottom of the first, added a run in the bottom of the second, 4 more in the bottom of the third, 1 in the bottom of the fourth, and 3 in the bottom of the fifth.
Jackson scored its only run of the game in the top of the fourth.
Jackson had 4 hits and 3 errors, while Baker had 10 hits and no errors.
Jackson traveled to Forsyth Tuesday to take on Mary Persons, and the Bulldogs come to Jackson on Friday to take on the Red Devils. Game time Friday is 5:55 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.