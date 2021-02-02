The Jackson Red Devils got their soccer season kicked off to a good start Friday night as they defeated the Stockbridge Tigers on the road in a pre-season scrimmage game. Coach Michael Smith said the Tigers were good, but that his Red Devils played better as a group and are establishing their identity on the field.
Smith, in his fourth year as the Red Devil coach, said he has a good mix of old and young players this year.
“We graduated some guys last year that we’re definitely going to miss, but it kind of opened some doors this year for some guys who were in the program and ready to advance,” said Smith.
“For seniors, this will be Gavin Glass’ fourth year starting at center back. He’s going to be an important piece for us, starting in the back and really trying to solidify what he’s doing for us. He’ll be paired with Chance Goddin, who is a sophomore and played some defensive center mid for us last year. But he’s going to move a little bit into a new role, but one that suits him really well. They’ll be anchoring the back with two seniors on either side of them, Brock Barfield and James Newman, both who have been in the program for four years. So they are coming in with experience and a lot of intelligence and athleticism.
“Ashton McCord is our junior defensive center mid,” continued Smith. “He kind of does it and and is the spark plug that makes us go. He was a captain last year and will be our captain again this year. He’s calm, cool and collected. You’re not going to hear much out of him, but he makes it go.
“We have two really good attacking, creative players with Brandon Lunsford and Aiden Rayes. They have a lot of experience with being creative and work really well together. You would think that they are twins. They are in each other’s head and communicate really well on the field and give us a good chance to move the ball. Peyton Zimmerman will be playing our top forward for us. He has a lot of speed, a lot of intensity, and a great motor, so we’re going to count on him to be on the end of a lot of that creativity finishing.
“We’ll have some pieces around them. Mason Mooney is a junior coming from basketball, so we don’t have him yet, but we’re very excited to get him back. He’s going to be a big punter for us this year. He’s a really hard worker and someone who has taken that next step in the fall soccer and on the play club, so we’re really excited to see that development and what it brings to us here.
“Tommy Pettis is a senior who will help out in the midfield with Marshall Ferrell, who started last year on JV, and by the time we got shut down last year (by Covid), was starting on varsity. He’s a sophomore and has a relentess motor.
“In goal this year we have a player transfer from Rock Springs to come be a part of our program for his senior year, Corey Trowell,” said Smith. “He has a lot of experience. He’s new to us, but we’re excited to see him step into that role. We’re real excited for the opportunity that Corey gives us to have some experience back there as we get some of our younger guys ready behind him.”
Lady Devils
Coach Clyde Newman said his Jackson Lady Devils are still a little on the young side, but that he sees a lot of promise in them in what looks to be a tough region.
“The girls are going to have to work and play and do things intentionally to be able to move forward and be competitive,” said Newman. “Our region is a tough one, especially with Pike staying and Mary Persons coming in, and Crisp coming in. A lot of people don’t even realize that Crisp was the number one seed in their region two years ago, when our girls went all the way to the Elite 8. So it will be a tough region.
“But we are playing a lot of the Henry County schools, kind of playing up, so they’ll be exposed to the level of play that it is going to take to make it into the playoffs.”
Newman is hesitant to name starters, saying they are playing as one team and that who plays each game will be determined as they go.
“We have a lot of young girls,” said Newman. “There are some core pieces there, but there are a lot of others who are going to have to really step up so we can see where those pieces come in.
“With the pandemic, some girls opted out. They decided it was best for their families not to play, and then we’ve had some kids that have suffered from being either sick or quarantined, that kind of thing, so we never know what pieces are going to be there.
“We’re trying to approach it more as we are one team, and we’re going to work together in practice, and then decide who dresses and who plays for each match,” he said. “We’re trying to not look forward and just take each match as we’re one team and who is healthy and we’ll decide how to get the best players on the field from there.”
Jackson traveled to Locust Grove High School Tuesday night for games, and will host Strong Rock Friday night beginning at 5:30 p.m.. Jackson hosts Eagles Landing next Tuesday night, Feb. 9, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
