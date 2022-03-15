The Jackson Red Devils extended their winning streak to seven games and are currently 9-2-1 overall, and is in 1st place in region 2-AAA with a perfect 4-0 record after four wins over the last two weeks.
The Red Devils defeated Upson-Lee in Thomaston, 1-0, on Mar. 1, beat First Presbyterian Day School (FPD) at home, 3-2, on Mar. 3, pounded Central in Macon, 9-0, on Mar. 8, and blew open a close game in the second half to cage the Cougars of Crisp County at home on Senior Night, 10-1 on Mar. 11.
Jackson 2
Upson-Lee 0
“We played against Upson Lee in a crucial region matchup,” said coach Shaun Guillory. “ Heading into that game, there was a four-way tie for first place in the region. One of those teams tied for first place was Upson- Lee and we knew that a win over them would give us sole possession of the top spot, but it would not be easy. Upson-Lee had a very good striker and we knew we had to shift our defensive focus his way and try to force someone else to beat us.
“The game was very tight for most of the first half and towards the end of the half one of my best players received a red card for language and that meant we would have to play down a man for the rest of the game,” Guillory continued Moments after he had to come off the pitch we scored a goal. Turns out that would be the game-winning goal as we played a defensive and possession-oriented game since Upson would have an extra player on the field for the rest of the game.
“The fact that we were able to come out with a win against a very good team despite only having 10 on the field continues to show the heart of this team. I was very proud of their effort and that win gave us first place in the region.”
Jackson 3
FPD 2
“On Mar. 3 we welcomed non-region opponent First Presbyterian Day School,” said Guillory. “ FPD came in as one of the best teams in their respective class and was also undefeated at 5-0-2. They had defeated Jackson last season 9-1 and we knew we would be in for a battle considering we were missing several key players due to either suspension or injury, which allowed me to pull up a few of the JV players. I told my players prior to the game that one of two things can happen when you corner a wounded animal, it will either roll over and die or fight its hardest to survive. We knew from film how we wanted to attack FPD and how to neutralize their striker.
“It was a tough first half and we found ourselves down 2-1,” he continued. “This season has shown that we are often a second-half team and as we made adjustments we came out the second half, shut them out, and put in two more goals of our own to claim a 3-2 victory.
“FPD was the third team we played this season that we considered part of our ‘revenge tour’ from last season and thus far we’ve yet to lose to any of those teams from last season. The fact that we were short-handed and still handed an undefeated team their first loss all season just further illustrated that this team doesn’t have an ounce of quit in them.”
Jackson 9
Central 0
“On Mar. 8 we matched up with Central Macon in our third region game of the season,” said Guillory. “Earlier that day we had just found out we had cracked the top 10 in the AAA state rankings, getting up to number nine, so I told the guys how big of an accomplishment that was as it hasn’t happened at Jackson in a very long time. That type of recognition only means that the bullseye on your back gets larger. Every team we play moving forward would give us their best and in return, we have to give them our best to show that we are worthy of the ranking.
“Central was a very scrappy team and gave us a few fits. We expected the game to get out of hand quickly, but they played us tough for a full 80 minutes and we eventually came away with the 9-0 victory. Honestly, it was not the best performance from us given how we had played in the previous five games, despite the score. I told the team that if we played like that against stiffer competition we would definitely be in trouble and needed to return to form heading into our next region game with Crisp County.”
Jackson 10
Crisp Co. 1
“Friday we were back in region action, this time taking on Crisp County on our senior night,” said Guillory. “It was important for us to win this game not only for our seniors, but to go 4-0 in region play and potentially lock up a spot in the playoffs. I’m not one for counting my chickens before they hatch, but having four wins with three region games left to go would put us in a pretty good position.
“The first half was very tight and we only led 2-1 at halftime,” he continued. “We had missed several opportunities in the first half that could have extended the score, so we knew that if we just played our brand of soccer the second half would be vastly different and it was. We outscored Crisp 8-0 in the second half en route to a 10-1 victory.
“We are currently the number one team in the region at 4-0, lead the region in points scored, and have several players in the top in the region and state in points (goals/assists),” said Guillory. “We head into this week on a seven-game winning streak and have the opportunity to extend it and continue our revenge tour against two teams that defeated Jackson last season, Academy for Classical Education (ACE) on Mar. 15 and Peach County on Mar. 17. Peach is a region game, so we know what will be at stake that night and ACE is the last of the private schools we’ll play this season, and we fared pretty well against the other two we played. I’m excited to see this team continue to grow and maximize their potential as we move towards our goals for a region and state championship.”
