The Jackson Red Devil offense has a good mix of veterans and up-and-coming youngsters this season. Jackson lost a host of veteran players to graduation, including all-star running back Alex Patrick and quarterback Carson Biles, but coach Dary Myricks said they have players ready to step into their shoes.
“I think our offense starts with the quarterback position,” Myricks said. “Luke Matthews, a senior who started 3-4 games last year, came in and has gotten better. We’re really pleased with the progress that he has made. He’s really turned into a really good leader, and we’re really excited about what he can do.
“We also have a move-in, Les Callen, at quarterback. He is also a senior. Les is another great addition. So he’s come in and asserted himself. He’s been able to push Luke and make Luke better, and Luke is pushing Les and making Les better. Competition within always drives a team to be better.”
The running back position last year became a platoon after Patrick missed a few games due to injury, and will remain so this season.
“J.T. McKibben is going to be a welcome addition to our backfield, along with Vick Henderson,” Myricks said. “Of course, we’ve got Nakeyviean “Bam” Lyons, and Dawson Livingston, who are staples for us on offense and defense. Both of those guys are just good football players on both sides of the ball. We’re playing a lot more guys both ways.”
The Red Devils’ receiving corps is in good hands.
“Outside at receiver, we’ve got Cameron Edwards, who has looked ridiculously strong in our summer workouts,” Myricks said.
“Probably the smoothest receiver we have is Chance Goddins. Chance has a chance to be a really special receiver. He does a lot of little things really well, and most importantly, he catches the ball about as well as anybody we’ve had in years. He runs his routes well and positions his body well.
“Then, of course, we have “Junior” — Okemus Grier,” Myricks added. “Junior is Mr. Dynamic for us with the ball. He’s the guy you’ve got to get the ball into his hands anyway you can.
“So I think we have enough weapons on the offensive side of the ball to be effective.”
Myricks has seen the most improvement over the summer on the offensive line.
“Probably the place where we’ve gotten better at overall is the offensive line,” he said. “That’s the place where we needed the most improvement. I’m so excited about what we’ve been able to do there. We’ve been able to create some depth on the offensive line by playing some of our really good defensive linemen, like Kamari Lamar, Arlando Jester. Of course, we have Clayton Hixon, and Felix Hixon, who has already committed to the University of South Carolina, playing right tackle from time to time. So we’re using those defensive linemen on the offensive line some just to create some depth and stability across the front, and it has worked really well. We’re really pleased with what those guys have done and I think we’ve got a chance to be solid on the offensive side of the ball.”
