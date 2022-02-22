The Jackson Red Devils lost one and won one last week on the soccer pitch. On Feb. 15 they lost to a strong Union Grove Wolverines team, 5-0.
On Feb. 17, the Red Devils got back on the winning track by defeating the Eagles of Stratford Academy, 2-1.
Jackson hosts Jones County in a non-region contest on Wednesday, with the game starting at 7:30 p.m.
On Friday Jackson opens its region 2-AAA schedule by hosting Americus-Sumter, with the game starting at 7:30 p.m.
