FORT VALLEY - The Jackson Red Devils came ready to play against Peach County Friday night, and did so for the first three quarters, taking a 28-10 lead. But a disastrous 4th quarter, aided by some atrocious officiating calls (and one no call), allowed the Trojans to take the lead and win, 32-28.
While the poor officiating didn’t help matters, coach Dary Myricks said his Red Devils need to learn to win.
“Learning how to win is another part of progression for any program,” Myricks said. “What you saw at the end of the Peach game, fourth quarter, as a head coach I watched Peach’s key players play better as the pressure was on. I watched the quarterback, who had a horrific game up to that point, make some ungodly throws, and No. 7 made some great catches. And they were not easy throws or catches. It wasn’t like we were playing poor defense. They made some really great throws when it counted.
“We don’t want to focus on the officiating and how good or how bad it was. We just need to focus on the missed opportunities, because we’re going to get those opportunities again. We’ve got a good enough football team that we’re going to get those opportunities again, to play a good football team and have a chance to put them away, and we can’t miss those.
“We’ve been talking the last three weeks about execution,” he added. “Making sure that we follow through, finish the drill, and I just simply tell my team that a good team executes. There is nothing else to it. What makes one team better than the other is that simple fact that good teams execute.
“Two first downs in the fourth quarter, it’s a different ballgame, no matter what the officials are doing,” Myricks said. “We had the opportunity to run the ball, we missed some blocks, had some miscommunication. When the pressure was on, there were some things that we did. The officiating wasn’t great, but there were some things that we’ve got to have control of in order to finish that game, because we’ll get those opportunities again.”
Peach took the early lead following a fumbled snap by Jackson on the first series of the game and built a 10-0 lead by the start of the second quarter. But the Red Devil defense stepped up its game, intercepting the Peach QB four times in the next two periods, with three steals leading directly to Jackson points.
The first interception by Okemus Grier Jr., stopped a Peach drive, but the Red Devils couldn’t capitalize on it and punted the ball back.
On the Trojans’ first play after the punt, Dawson Livingston intercepted the pass at the Peach 30 and returned it to the 18. Five plays later, Livingston bulled his way over for the score. and with the kick by Peyton Zimmerman, Jackson trailed, 10-7, with 3:17 left in the first half.
On the sixth play of Peach’s next drive, Marco Barlow intercepted the pass at the Jackson 36 and returned it 64 yards for a score to give Jackson the lead. Zimmerman’s kick made it 14-10 with 1:03 left in the half, and the half ended with Jackson on top.
On the Red Devils’s first possession of the third quarter, Grier took the handoff at the Jackson 20 and burst through the left side and down the field 80 yards for the score. With the kick the Red Devils extended the lead to 21-10.
Peach’s next drive went three plays before Carlos Barlow intercepted a pass at the Trojan 43. Nine plays later, Grier swept in from 5 yards out for the score. The kick made it Jackson 28-10 with 4:16 left in the third.
But Peach didn’t give up and in the final quarter got back into the game. A 12-play, 80-yard drive made it 28-17 with 10:58 left in the game.
Jackson tried to run the clock but got bogged down and Chance Goddin punted it away. Peach returned it to the Jackson 37, and a late hit flag gave them the ball at the Jackson 23. Seven plays later they scored and made a two-point attempt to cut the lead to 28-25 with 5:54 left in the game.
The Red Devils went nowhere after the kickoff and Goddin punted it away again. Nakeyviean “Bam” Lyons made a perfect tackle on the Trojan back man as he caught the punt and prepare to run. But an official threw a flag, claiming the player had called for a fair catch, when it was plain to see he had not.
The penalty gave Peach a first down at the Jackson 35. Three plays later on third and goal at the 10, the running back went up the middle to the 4, where Jackson had him stopped cold in a pile up. But no whistle was blown to end the play, and the rest of the Peach players joined the pile, pushing and carrying the running back across the goal line for the touchdown. With the kick, Peach led 32-28, with less than two minutes left in the game.
Jackson had one more chance to score, but a quick whistle on a pass from Les Callen to Cameron Edwards ended that. The whistle blew while Edwards was in the air making the catch, and when he landed, he twisted away from his defender and had no one else in front of him for what would have been the winning touchdown. But the official’s quick whistle ended that and the game ended with Peach on top.
This week the Red Devils will put the Peach game behind them and prepare for “The Backyard Brawl” with Mary Persons in Forsyth Friday night.
“This is the game of the season, a lot of jawing and talking, a lot of back and forth between family members, co-workers, the backyard brawl as they say,” Myricks said. “It is a pleasure being a part of the backyard brawl. It is also one of those deals where there is a lot of pride in it. Last year I got my first win in the backyard brawl as a player or as a coach, and we want to keep that going.
I think we’ve got a team that is ready to compete and wants to compete, and anytime you get Mary Persons and Jackson together in football, softball, basketball, baseball, it doesn’t matter, you’re going to get our kids competing against each other. And it’s great to be a part of a rivalry like this. I know everybody, hopefully you get a chance as a kid to grow up and be a part of these kinds of community rivalries, because there is probably nothing better than being a part of these rivalries. I can’t wait and my kids can’t wait.”
