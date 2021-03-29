The Jackson Red Devils soccer team locked up a spot in the Region 2-AAA playoffs on Mar. 26 with a hard fought 2-1 win in Forsyth against the Mary Persons Bulldogs. The Red Devils are 7-5 overall and 5-1 in the region.
Meanwhile, the Lady Devils won another close match against the Lady Bulldogs, also by the score, of 2-1, with Jackson coming out on top on a penalty kick shootout at the end of the game. The Lady Devils remain perfect on the season with a 10-0 record overall and 5-0 in the region, and are also assured of a playoff spot.
Red Devils 2
Bulldogs 1
Coach Michael Smith said his Red Devils battled very well throughout the game.
"It was an impressive performance defensively and we did enough attacking to win the game," Smith said. "I was very pleased with the performance overall."
Chance Goddin and Landen Lunsford scored the two goals for Jackson, with assists by Ashton McCord and Aiden Reyes.
The win clinched a playoff berth for the Red Devils, but Smith said they won't know where in the lineup until the end of the season.
"We can still possibly finish as high as 1 or as low as 4," Smith said, "depending on our final result as well as the other results in the region."
Lady Devils 2
Lady Bulldogs 1
Coach Clyde Newman called it an incredible match.
"We scored early on a beautiful ball by Mallory Shurtz that banged into the top right corner of the net," Newman said. "She was assisted by Ansley McCord. Mary Persons scored on a PK from a handball inside the box and that's the way it stayed for the remainder of the match and both ten minute overtimes. I was incredibly proud of how our girls played throughout the match, but especially the way they worked to finish the second half and played in both overtime periods."
With the game still tied 1-1 after regulation and two overtime periods, the match came down to a penalty kick shootout, which Newman said was epic.
"Mary Persons missed their first and Mallory Shurtz buried ours," he said. "Mary Persons hit their second, and Katherine Hagans answered. Kayle Bradford made a great save on the Lady Bullodogs third attempt and Brionna Abercrombie made ours. Mary Persons made their fourth kick, so now any make by us or any miss by them meant a win. Ansley McCord didn't let the drama play out as she simply drove hers into the back of the net for the win!"
Jackson traveled to Macon Tuesday to take on First Presbyterian Day School in non-region matches. They host Pike County at home on Friday for their final region match, then take a break as the school system has spring break next week.
