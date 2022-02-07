The Jackson Red Devils and Lady Devils began the region 2-AAA basketball playoffs Monday in Forsyth, taking on the last two region teams they defeated in the regular season in the first round of the playoffs.
The Lady Devils defeated the Lady Knights of Upson-Lee in Thomaston by a score of 54-52 on Feb. 4. The Lady Devils faced the Lady Knights at 6 p.m. Monday night.
The Red Devils beat the Bulldogs of Mary Persons, 74-67, at home on Feb 2. The Red Devils took on the Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. Monday night.
The Lady Devils lost two and won one in the final week of the regular season, losing to Mary Persons and Westside and beating Upson-Lee. At the end of the regular season, the Lady Devils are 5-9 in the region and 9-12 overall.
The Red Devils also lost two and won one in the final week of the regular season, losing to Upson-Lee and Westside and beating Mary Persons. The Red Devils are 3-11 in the region and 5-16 overall.
Lady Devils 31
Lady Bulldogs 48
The visiting Lady Bulldogs of Mary Persons jumped out front early and never looked back as the Lady Devils never got their shooting game going. Mary Persons held a 12-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 29-14 lead at the half. They stretched the lead to 44-23 by the end of the third and coasted in the final eight minutes to a 48-31 victory.
Elicia Smith led the Lady Devils with 9 points, including 1 three-pointer. Tocara Johnson had 7 points and Trinity Tyson had 5 points. Kayla Bolston and Jasmin Pye had 4 points each, and Celena Hodge had 2 points.
Lady Devils 54
Lady Knights 52
Jackson defeated Upson-Lee by 22 points on Jan. 11, but the Lady Knights made it a much closer game on Feb. 4 in Thomaston, storming back from a 13-point deficit going into the fourth period to lose by 2.
The Lady Devils jumped out to an early 16-9 lead in the first period. The Lady Knights got their scoring in gear in the second quarter, matching Jackson for points to trail 31-24 at the half. The Lady Devils again jumped out early in the third period, building a 43-30 lead by the buzzer ended the quarter. But Upson-Lee didn’t give up and Jackson almost gave the game away as the Lady Knights outscored the Lady Devils, 22-11, to come up just short at the end, 54-52.
Jada Cummings and Kayla Bolston led the Lady Devils with 19 points each. Cummings sank 5 three-pointers and Bolston added another one. Jasmin Pye had 6 points, Trinity Tyson and Tocara Johnson had 4 points each, and Elicia Smith had 2 points.
Lady Devils 42
Lady Seminoles 47
Westside from Macon visited Jackson on Feb. 5 for the Lady Devils final regular season game, a non-region match. The Lady Devils played close, catch-up ball for most of the game, only taking the lead near the end of the third period, but the Lady Seminoles wore them down at the end to win by 5.
Jackson fell behind 11-4 in the first period, but outshot Westside 9-2 in the final 3 minutes to earn a 13-13 tie at the buzzer. The second quarter was much the same, with the Lady ‘Noles building a 19-13 lead and the Lady Devils coming back to tie the game by halftime, 22-22.
Jackson took its first lead of the game with 5 minutes left in the third and the lead went back and forth with the Lady Devils ahead by 1 at the buzzer, 33-32. But with 4 minutes left in the game and the score tied 39-39, Westside outscored Jackson 8-3 to take the 47-42 win.
Jada Cummings led the scoring with 18 points, including 3 three-pointers. Trinity Tyson had 7 points, and Jakeara Conwell had 6 points on 2 three-pointers. Kayla Bolston and Jasmin Pye had 5 points each, and Malan White had 2 points.
Red Devils 74
Bulldogs 67
After Mary Persons trounced Jackson by 35 points in Forsyth on Jan. 7, 68-33, the Red Devils got their revenge at home on Feb. 2 with a 74-67 win. Jackson welcomed senior Cameron Edwards back on the floor after Edwards spent much of the season recovering from a knee injury.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 14-point lead in the first quarter, 24-10, and may have thought they had the game wrapped up, but the Red Devils put their pressure defense on and got their scoring game going. They trimmed the lead down to 39-29 at the half, and trailed by six at the end of the third, 55-49. In the final eight minutes Jackson blitzed the Bulldogs, outscoring them 25-12 to win by 7, 74-67.
Four Red Devils were in double figures in the game. Caleb Head led the scoring with 17 points, including 1 three-pointer. LaCourtney Wise had 15 points, Edwards had 14 points, and Luke Matthew had 13 points. Amari Stodghill added 8 points, Carlos Barlow had 4 points, and Travian Mann had 3 points.
Red Devils 69
Knights 74
Jackson lost by 12 the last time they faced Upson-Lee. They kept the game closer this time, but still lost by 5. The Red Devils jumped out ahead early, taking a 21-14 lead at the end of the first period. But the Knights reversed the scoring in the second quarter to take a 40-38 lead at the half. Upson-Lee increased its lead by 5 in the third period, 57-50, and Jackson could only trim it down by 2 in the final eight minutes, 74-69.
Luke Matthews led the scoring with 14 points, including 2 three-pointers. Caleb Head had 13 points with 2 tre’s, Jaden Roberts had 11 points with 3 tre’s, and Carlos Barlow also had 11 points. Dallas Stewart had 8 points, LaCourtney Wise had 7, Jeshua Hosford had 3 points, and LaXavion Benton had 2 points.
Red Devils 63
Seminoles 71
The Red Devils kept their game with the Seminoles close. Westside took a 12-10 lead at the end of the first period and stretched it to 25-19 by halftime. Early in the third quarter, back-to-back three-pointers by Caleb Head and Cameron Edwards and a jumper by Head gave Jackson its only lead in the game, 28-27, but the ‘Noles came back to score the next 10 points and maintained the lead, ahead by 4 at the end of the third, 47-43. Jackson could not catch up in the final eight minutes and fell by 8, 71-63.
Edwards led the scoring with 19 points, including 1 three-pointer. Head had 13 points with 1 tre. LaCourtney Wise had 11 points, Trent Hill had 7 points, and Jaden Roberts had 6 points off of 2 three-pointers. Carlos Barlow had 3 points off of a tre, and Jhi Dallas Taylor and Luke Matthews had 2 points each.
