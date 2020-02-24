Both the Jackson Red Devils and Lady Devils defeated Monroe County in soccer last Friday night. In the first photo, Gavin Glass (2) of Jackson attempts a header in goal action. In the second photo, Lady Devil "KG" Gentle (13) forwards the ball.
Red Devils, Lady Devils defeat Monroe in soccer
