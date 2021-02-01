Baseball players are traditionally known as the "boys of spring" because they usually start playing in the warmer months. But the Jackson Red Devil baseball team may become known as the "boys of winter" as they have hit the chilly field in preparation for their season, which begins in two weeks.
But coach Ryan Duffey said they are just glad to be out practicing and playing, versus being out all together as they were last year when spring sports were cancelled due to the pandemic.
"Actually, we've been pretty fortunate up to this point," said Duffey. "They've had about 2-3 cold days, but it's just good to be out here. We'll take the cold weather versus not being out here. Weather has been pretty good as far as rain, so we can't complain about that. We're just happy to be out here."
Duffey said this year's Red Devils have a lot of young players who are going to have to step up and play a big role if they want to see success on the diamond.
"Everybody is going through the same thing we are, where seasons were cut short last year, so we're taking it one day at a time, and if we can improve one day at at time, I think we'll be there in the end," he said. "That's our main goal. As we always say, it's not how you start; it's how you finish."
The Red Devils will hit the field this Saturday for their annual 100-inning game against Jackson High alumni. Duffey said with COVID-19 restrictions in place, the number of fans who can attend the game will be reduced.
"But it will be a good opportunity to get all of these guys together and get a few fans in the stands to watch them," said Duffey, "and hopefully have our alumni come in and relive the glory days."
Jackson will host Whitewater High School in scrimmage game on Friday, Feb. 12, then will start their season on Monday, Feb. 15 at East Coweta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.