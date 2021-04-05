The Jackson Red Devils honored their six senior players before their game on Apr. 1 with Jasper County. They are Ben Gervasio, Carson Biles, Walter Carawan, Dustin Sullivan, Brett Carter, and Dalton Smith.
Each senior presented his mother with a bouquet of roses, and escorted her and the rest of his family under an arch of bats raised by his teammates.
