With a freshman quarterback and a lot of sophomores in the game, Jackson Red Devil Coach Dary Myricks knew last Friday’s game would be tough enough. But to go up against one of the top-ranked team in AAA in the state just added to the intensity, and the Red Devils fell to the Crisp County Cougars, 40-7.
“Friday was a rough game,” Myricks said. “We played one of the top teams in the state. We ended up playing a bunch of sophomores against one of the top defenses in the state. They were monstrous. They were probably the biggest football team I’ve seen as a coach, and they were athletic.”
But just because you may be bigger than your opponents doesn’t mean you can do whatever you want without consequences, and the Cougars found that out, collecting 10 penalties for 100 yards, including five personal fouls for roughing the kicker, unsportsmenlike conduct, and targeting.
“They were about as undisciplined a football team as I’ve seen, too, to be that talented,” Myricks said. “You had an incident where we’re trying to control our kids not to retaliate with some of the stuff they did.”
The biggest incident came midway through the third quarter at the end of a 72-yard pass completion from Luke Mathews to Dennis Foster that resulted in Jackson’s only score. A skirmish on the line following the touchdown resulted in offsetting unsportsmenlike conduct penalties against both teams, with one Red Devil and two Cougars being ejected from the game. None of the players will be allowed to play in this week’s games.
With team leader and leading rusher Alex Patrick still on the sidelines recovering from an injury, Myricks said he is proud of his young players overall for hanging in there against Crisp County.
“We played against a team that played for the state championship last year, and that made it challenging,” he said.
Crisp scored four times in the first half, and twice more in the second half. Jackson’s lone score came in the third quarter.
Crisp took the lead on a 3-play, 40-yard drive. Cougar QB Ahmad Brown connected with Christopher Paul Jr. in the endzone for a 24-yard scoring strike. With the kick, Crisp led 7-0 with 9:12 left in the first quarter.
The Cougars scored on their next possession on a 48-yard drive that took 4 plays. This time Brown connected with Trae Walker on a crossing pattern and Walker ran it in from 35 yards out. The kick was wide and with 7:04 left in the first period, Crisp led 13-0.
Crisp took a little bit longer on its third drive, going into the second quarter a 10-play, 79-yard drive. This time Marquis Palmer took the handoff and drove over for a 15-yard score. The kick was again wide, and Crisp led 19-0 with 10:48 left in the half.
The final score of the first half came at the end of a 6-play, 82-yard scoring drive, with Palmer going in from four yards out. This time the kick was good, and Crisp took a 26-0 score into the locker room at the half.
The young Red Devil offense showed flashes of brilliance throughout the game, but could only manage one scoring drive. It came on their first possession of the second half on a 6-play, 82-yard drive. The big play was a Mathews to Foster pass on a crossing pattern that Foster turned into a 72-yard score, outracing his defenders to the goal line. With the kick by Peyton Zimmerman, Jackson was on the board, 26-7, with 5:30 left in the third.
But the Cougars added two more scores of their own in the second half, the first on an 8-play, 40-yard drive, with Semaj Chatfield sweeping in from 3 yards out. With the kick, Crisp led 33-7 with 2:01 left in the third.
The final score came following a pass interception and 52-yard return to the Jackson 5. On the next play, Chatfield swept the end again for his second TD. With the kick, Crisp sealed the game, 40-7, with 5:30 left.
It doesn’t get any easier this week as Jackson hosts Peach County Friday night.
“We’ve got two of the top programs in the state back-to-back,” Myricks said. “You saw how talented Crisp was, and now we get to play the team that beat them. It is not going to get any easier for us, so we’re just going to continue to work hard and do our best.”
