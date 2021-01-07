Jackson High School now has a new Red Devils mascot in the school cafeteria, thanks to art teacher Debbie Bell's first block art class.
Bell said her students recently studied Claes Oldenburg, an American-Swedish artist known for soft sculptures and large sculptures.
"We each made a soft sculpture and used them to raise money to buy materials for the devil mascot sculpture," Bell said. "We only raised enough to buy the spray paint, so Tori Henderson and a few others decided to make the mascot out of trash. Teachers and students donated their unwanted trash. And we built the Red Devil Mascot."
In December student-artist Tori Henderson presented the mascot to Principal Will Rustin. It now stands in the school cafeteria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.