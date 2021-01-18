The 2020 2-AAA All-Region Football Teams were named last week and the Jackson High School Red Devils had 15 players named to them.
With the restrictions placed on them by COVID-19, and injuries to two key players midway through the season, the Red Devils finished with an overall record of 4-5 and a region record of 2-4. Highlights of the season included beating arch rival Mary Persons for the first time in eight years, and defeating Lamar County in overtime.
But the future looks bright for the Red Devils as 12 of the 15 players named to the All-Region teams will be returning next year, with five juniors and seven sophomores earning the honors.
1st Team Offense
• Senior wide receiver Dennis Foster
1st Team Defense
• Junior defensive lineman Felix Hixon
• Junior linebacker Dawson Livingston
• Sophomore defensive back Okemus Grier
2nd Team Offense
• Senior running back Alex Patrick
• Junior wide receiver Cameron Edwards
• Junior offensive lineman Clayton Hixon
• Sophomore kicker Peyton Zimmerman
• Sophomore punter Chance Goddin
2nd Team Defense
• Senior defensive lineman Trevon Starr
• Junior linebacker Tyler McCord
• Sophomore defensive back Carlos Barlow
Honorable Mention Defense
• Sophomore defensive lineman Kamari Lamar
• Sophomore linebacker Nakeyviean "Bam" Lyons
• Sophomore defensive back Marco Barlow
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.