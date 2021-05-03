The Jackson High Red Devils finished 2nd at the Region 2-AAA track and field meet last week, and the Lady Devils finished 4th. The meet was held Apr. 28 and Apr. 30 at the Jackson High School Athletic Complex.
Jackson will be sending quite a few athletes to the Track and Field Sectionals being held at East Laurens High School in Dublin on May 8. All three of the relay teams for the Red Devils (4x100, 4x400, and 4x800) qualified for sectionals, as well as the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams for the Lady Devils. A number of athletes also qualfied in individual events.
Coach Beau Beasley said he is extremely proud of how the Red Devils and Lady Devils competed, especially with few team members that most of the other schools in the region.
"Considering our numbers, our heart made up where we didn't have as many people," Beasley said. "The girls fought for what we had, and the boys absolutely fought, and I'm very proud of how hard they fought these past two days."
Red Devils
Jackson finished 2nd in the region behind Mary Person. The Red Devils finished with 123 points to the Bulldogs 185 points. It was back and forth on the scoring, with Jackson ahead 94-90 at one point on Friday, but the number of athletes Mary Persons fielded gave them the edge and the eventual victory.
Red Devils headed to the sectionals and how they finished at the region meet are:
• Long Jump: Dennis Foster, 1st
• High Jump: Cameron Edwards, 1st; Marco Barlow 2nd
• Triple Jump: Okemus Grier, 2nd
• Discus: Dawson Livingston, 1st; Felix Hixon, 4th
• Shot Put: Felix Hixon, 4th
• 400 Meters - Dennis Foster, 1st
• 110 Meter Hurdles - Carlos Barlow, 1st
• 200 Meters - Amari Stodghill, 3rd
• 4x100 Relay - 3rd
• 4x400 Relay - 2nd
• 4x800 Relay - 4th
Lady Devils
Jackson finished 4th with 60 points. Pike County won the region with 202 points, followed by Mary Persons with 199 points, and Central Macon with 86 points.
Lady Devils headed to the sectionals and how they finished at the region meet are:
• 200 Meters - Kyla Head, 2nd
• Shot Put - MacKenzie North - 3rd
• Triple Jump - Alayah Roberts 2nd, Jakaria Conwell 4th
• 4x100 Relay - 4th
• 4x400 Relay - 4th
