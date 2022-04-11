Which Red Devils soccer team will take the field in Madison Wednesday night? The team that won seven straight games early in the season and were vying for the No. 1 spot in the region? Or the team that has lost their five straight games. That’s the question coach Shaun Guillory is asking as he prepares his Red Devils to take on the No. 1 team in region 4-AAA, Morgan County, in the first round of the state playoffs.
Jackson didn’t know until last Thursday night if they would be the No. 3 or No. 4 seed in the playoffs from region 2-AAA or if they would play Morgan County or the No. 2 team in 4-AAA, Harlem. It came down to the Peach County vs. Americus-Sumter game Thursday. Peach won the game and that gave Peach and Jackson identical 4-3 region records. But since Peach beat Jackson during the season, Peach became the No. 3 seed and Jackson became No. 4, facing Morgan County in the first round.
Jackson had one last warmup game last Friday night against non-region foe Lamar County.
“We had lost to them back in mid-February by a score of 2-1, but we were shorthanded after the skirmish with Locust Grove in the previous game,” said Guillory. “I was hoping to be at full strength this time around, but because the game was over spring break, I would be without the services of a full team once again to the point where I had to have one of my goalies play the field.
“I wasn't too upset about the circumstances of this game given it was just a tune-up friendly for both of our squads to shake off spring break rust and get ready for the playoffs in a few days. Lamar won the game 4-1, but thankfully no one came away injured or suspended with a red card. They got out to a quick 3-0 lead at the half and in the second half, we were able to settle down and play them to a 1-1 tie to give us that eventual final score.”
Guillory said they now need to turn their attention to Morgan County, and he is hoping the team that won seven straight games earlier in the season is the one that shows up in Madison Wednesday night.
“Morgan County is coming off a region championship and riding on a four-game winning streak while we are currently on a five-game losing streak.,” he said. “I told my squad not to get wrapped up in all of that because the playoffs are a clean slate and even though we are the No. 4 seed, we don't have the talent nor the mentality of one.
“Up until the last week and a half of the season, we were the No. 1 team in our region, so we know the caliber of team we have and Morgan County should not underestimate us. Looking at similar opponents, we both came away with identical scores so I know that we match up well with them. It boils down to what version of Jackson shows up to the game, the one that won seven straight earlier this season or the one that lost five straight?
“A victory Wednesday wouldn't even be considered an upset in our eyes because we know the level of team we have,” he added. “Playing smart soccer and executing our game plan will be paramount. If we can avoid the careless mistakes and play Jackson soccer I have no doubt that we'll be moving on to round two next week.”
