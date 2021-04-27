The Jackson Red Devils saw their soccer season, and their tenure under coach Michael Smith, end with a 2-1 loss to Windsor Forest in Savannah in the first round of the state playoffs on Apr. 20. Jackson finished third in 2-AAA with a record of 7-7 overall and 5-2 in the region.
Smith said the loss to the Knights was a tough one.
“I felt like we left it all out there, and we were close, but ultimately they finished a little bit better than us and were a little cleaner,” Smith said. “I was proud of us for making it, and proud of us for being in the playoffs when there were a lot of good teams out of our region that stayed home. Mary Persons didn’t go to the playoffs, Crisp County didn’t go to the playoffs, and Upson-Lee, which was a 2019 state finalist in AAAA, didn’t go to the playoffs. So I was proud of us for making it there, but it was definitely a tough one.”
It was Smith’s last game as coach of the Red Devil soccer team. His wife is finishing up medical school at Mercer University and they will be moving to Texas for her residency. Smith said he is proud of the way his Red Devils fought during the season, especially his six seniors.
“I’m proud of the guys,” he said. “I’m proud of my seniors. We started this together four years ago and I feel like we’re leaving this program in a better place than we found it. So going out with them is special to see the progress that we made.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.