The Jackson Red Devils saw their basketball season end in the first round of the region 2-AAA playoffs when they fell to Mary Persons, 80-70. The Red Devils split their season games with the Bulldogs, and coach Virgil Amey said they played a great game in the playoffs.
“The energy was very high,” Amey said. “The lead went back and forth. It never did get out of control on either side. I just think we ran out of gas with the style and tempo we were trying to play. We played Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, just pressing, and then we had to delay that in the first part of the game, and in the second part we had to get back into it.”
Jackson fell behind by seven in the first quarter, 23-16, and trimmed the lead down to five by halftime, 42-37.
“We cut the lead down, but just couldn’t get over the hump,” said Amey. “We missed six or seven free throws back to back, which could have shifted the momentum for them. But once we did not close the gap on that, they extended the lead and then we were playing behind. They made some free throws, hit two critical three pointers that put them up by 10, and that was pretty much what sealed the game.
The Red Devils closed to within three by the end of the third quarter, 54-49, but Mary Persons pulled away in the final eight minutes to win by 10, 80-70.
Travian Mann and Cameron Edwards led Jackson’s scoring with 20 points each, with Mann sinking 4 three-pointers. LaCourtney Wise was also in double figures with 10 points. Amari Stodghill had 6 points with a tre, and Caleb Head had 5 points with a tre. Jaden Roberts had 4 points, Carlos Barlow had 3, and Luke Matthews had 2 points.
Jackson will lose five players to graduation, but Amey said they will have a solid base returning next season.
“There will be some pieces missing, meaning some players are going to have to step up and carry a bigger load,” he said. “For example, Caleb Head, Jaden Robert, Taushoun Morgan, and some younger players like Jeshua Hosford and both of the Barlow brothers, Okemus Grier, and Trey Mann, who started for us all year long.
“So we have a great nucleus, the foundation is set to come, however, they are all under 6’1”, so we’re going to need some size or those guys to grow a little.”
