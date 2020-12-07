The Jackson Red Devils won their first two games of the young basketball season, defeating region foes Crisp County and Pike County last week. Jackson traveled to Macon to take on Central Macon in another region contest on Tuesday, then host non-region foe Jasper County on Saturday, Dec. 12. Game time is 6:30 p.m.
Jackson 45
Crisp Co. 41
The Red Devils took the early lead over the Cougars, only to have Crisp County come back and take the lead briefly before Jackson came back and took it over for good, leading by four at the final buzzer.
Behind the shooting of Tarik White and Cameron Edwards, the Red Devils jumped out to a three-point lead by the end of the first period, 10-7. Jayden Smith and Jaden Roberts added to the scoring in the second quarter and the Red Devils led at the half, 19-15.
The Cougars came out firing at the start of the third quarter and took a one point lead, but the Red Devils adjusted their defense and retook the lead, 34-30, at the end of the period. The final segment was a stalemate as the Red Devils held the Cougars at bay to win 45-41.
Edwards led the Red Devils with 22 points. White added 9 points, while Alex Patrick had 4 points and Roberts had 3 points on a trey. Smith, Luke Mathews, and Tyler McCord each had 2 points, and Caleb Head finished out the scoring with 1 point.
Coach Virgil Amey said he saw some good things defensively in the game.
"The energy and intensity was very high," he said. "We did some things defensively. We had the lead, they came back and took the lead by one, we fought back, went up and made some crucial free throws, and held on for the win."
Jackson 66
Pike Co. 34
The Red Devils used a pressure defense that led to a number of steals and fast breaks to built an early lead over the Pirates of Pike County Friday night, then maintained that pressure to win by 32 points.
Jackson built a 9-0 lead off the pressure before Pike scored in the first quarter, and built the lead to 25-13 at the buzzer. In the second period, both teams displayed sloppy ball control, turning it over on the floor with few shots. At the half, the Red Devils led 35-17.
Jackson came out firing on all cylinders to start the second half, and built a 55-27 lead by the end of the third quarter. Both teams put their benches in for most of the fourth period, giving their younger players time on the floor, and the Red Devils went on to close out the game 66-34.
Ten of Jackson's 13 players got in on the scoring. Amari Stodghill led the way with 14 points, while Caleb Head rang up 13, including 3 treys. Luke Mathews and Mason Mooney had 7 points each, with Mooney collecting 2 treys. Jalen Roberts added 6 points on 2 treys, while Cameron Edwards also had 6 points. Tarik White had 5 points, Okemus Grier had 4 points, and Jayden Smith and Alex Patrick each added 2 points.
Coach Amey said defensive pressure is going to be the Red Devils' key to success this season.
"The only way we're going to be able to get it done is with defensive intensity and energy," Amey said. "We don't score the ball too well, but we've got to learn to defend, create some pressure and make them dribble."
