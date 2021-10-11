The Jackson Red Devils upped their record to 4-3 on the season, 3-1 in region 2-AAA, with a 49-6 thrashing of the winless Americus-Sumter Panthers Friday night at Red Devil Hill, and the game wasn’t even that close. Jackson built a 35-0 lead in the first half before a kickoff return, penalty and pass completion put the Panthers on the board with less than 16 seconds left in the half. That was as close as Americus got all night.
The Red Devil defense stepped up its game, with two pass interceptions, one a “Pick 6” by Okemus Grier Jr., and the other interception by Tyler McCord. Jackson also sacked the Panthers’ punters twice deep in their own territory, with both leading to Red Devil scores.
The offense had some good drives, with two rushing touchdowns each by Grier and Dawson Livingston, and a touchdown pass from Les Callen to Peyton Zimmerman.
Even when Jackson made a mistake, they profited off of it. In the third quarter, J.T. McKibben was battling for yardage deep in Panther territory when he coughed up the ball. But the Red Devils’ most sure-handed receiver, Cameron Edwards, was right next to McKibben and not only caught the fumble in the air, but carried it the rest of the way into the endzone for a score!
Another highlight for Jackson was the lack of numerous penalties. After multiple weeks of multiple flags, the Red Devils had just 7 penalties, and 5 of them were motion flags that came when Jackson was running its no huddle, quick to the line offense.
Jackson took the opening kickoff, but didn’t go far, and Chance Goddin punted the ball to the Panthers, with it being downed on the Americus 9. After a 1st down run netted 8 yards, the Americus QB rolled out and threw the ball downfield, but Grier stepped in its path and intercepted the ball, returning it unscathed for 25 yards and the score. Zimmerman added the extra point, and with 9:55 left in the 1st quarter, Jackson led 7-0.
Americus and Jackson traded the ball back and forth by punts on the next two series. The Panthers took over at their own 22 and went backwards, with McCord sacking the QB for a 10-yard loss. On 4th and long, the Americus punter took the snap and found himself facing a wall of Red Devils, who sacked him at the 5-yard-line.
It took Livingston just two runs into the line to score the next touchdown. With Zimmerman’s kick, Jackson led 14-0 with 1:29 left in the 1st quarter.
The game moved into the second period, with the Red Devils starting another scoring drive at their own 38, and ending seven plays and 62 yards later with Livingston rumbling over again from 3 yards out. With Zimmerman’s PAT, Jackson led 21-0 with 8:57 left in the first half.
With 3:01 left in the half, the Red Devils again took over at the Americus 40. A pass from Callen to Edwards netted 27 yards to the 13, and a facemask flag on the play added 6 more yards to the 7. Livingston moved the ball to the 5, then Grier went off-tackle for his first offensive score of the night. With Zimmerman’s kick, Jackson led 28-0 with 1:40 left in the half.
Americus again had trouble moving the ball against the Jackson defense. On 4th and 3 at their on 27, the Panthers put a receiver back as the punter, but the fake punt didn’t fool anyone, and when he tried to run, he was sacked at the Americus 10.
With less than a minute left, Callen hit Edwards for 6 yards to the 4. On the next play, Callen found Zimmerman on a crossing pattern in the endzone for Jackson’s fifth score of the first half. Zimmerman added the extra point, and with 16 seconds left, Jackson led 35-0.
A Panther took the kickoff at his own 20 and raced down the sidelines to the Jackson 12 before he was brought down with a second left. But a facemask flag on the tackle moved the ball to the Jackson 6. On the last play of the half, the QB found a receiver in the front corner of the endzone for a touchdown. Americus went for two on the PAT and was stopped short, so the half ended with Jackson up 35-6.
Both teams were slow starting the second half, and traded punts back and forth. On Jackson’s second drive of the period, the Red Devils moved from their own 49 to the 22 on a pass from Luke Matthews to Goddin. On the next play, McKibben took the handoff. He was hit behind the line, but spun around and kept going, dragging defenders down to the 10, where the ball was punched up out of his hands. Edwards was nearby, caught the errant ball, and alertly sprinted for the endzone before any defenders knew what had happened. With Zimmerman’s kick, Jackson led 42-6 with 4:55 left in the third.
The Red Devils added their final points on an 11-play drive for 51 yards that moved them into the final period. On 3rd and 3 at the goalline, Grier swept the end for his second rushing touchdown. Zimmerman added his 7th PAT of the night, and Jackson had its final score, 49-6.
Jackson had a total of 235 yards offense for the night, 136 yards and 5 touchdowns on the ground and 96 yards and 1 TD through the air.
E’Tavious Potts took over the rushing duties in the 4th quarter as the clock wound down and led with 51 yards on 10 carries. McKibben had 33 yards on 8 carries, while Nakeyviean “Bam” Lyons had 3 rushes for 21 yards. Carlos Barlow had 1 carry for 13 years, and Livingston had 4 runs for 11 yards and 2 TD’s. Edwards’ fumble catch gave him 1 run for 10 yards and a TD, while Grier had 2 carried for 8 yards and 2 TD’s. Callen had one carry for 0 yards, while Matthews had two runs for -5 yards, and Austin Callen had one carry for -6 yards.
Through the air, Les Callen was 5-11-0 for 49 yard and a TD, while Matthews was 3-6-0 for 47 yards. Edwards had 3 receptions for 53 yards, Goddin had two catches for 29 yards, and Zimmerman had two catches for 16 yards and a touchdown. McKibben had 1 catch for -2 yards.
The defense also accounted for a touchdown with Grier’s 25-yard pick 6.
The Red Devils will probably face their toughest competition this Friday when they travel to Fort Valley to take on Peach County. Last year Peach finished first in 2-AAA with an overall record of 9-2 and a perfect record of 6-0 in the region. They beat Jackson 44-10 at Red Devil Hill. This season they are 3-3 overall and 3-1 in the region, recording their first loss last week when Crisp County beat them, 27-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.