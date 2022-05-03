The Jackson Red Devils started spring practice on Monday, May 2, giving out equipment on Monday and Tuesday, with actual drills starting on Wednesday. The Red Devils will practice May 4-6 this week, May 9-11 next week, and May 16-18 the following week. They will have Thursday, May 19 off, then scrimmage Spalding High in Griffin on Friday, May 20. While they should be playing Spalding at Red Devil Hill this year since they played in Griffin last year, renovations at Red Devil Hill are not complete, so the game will be back in Griffin again.
Despite losing 12 starters to graduation, including linemen Felix and Clayton Hixon, quarterbacks Les Callen and Luke Matthews, running back JaTorrius McKibben, leading receiver Cameron Edward, and linebackers Dawson Livingston and Tyler McCord, coach Dary Myricks said he still has an experienced group of veteran players returning.
“We have eight returning starters on defense, and seven returning starters on offense, so we’ve got a good returning group, but we’ve got some big holes to fill,” said Myricks. “On defense we’ve got to replace Dawson Livingston, Felix Hixon, and Tyler McCord. Those are three major players. We’ve got a lot of guys coming back on defense, but you’ve got some real heavy hitters and great kids that we’ve got to replace. We’ve got to see what our linebackers look like, because Livingston and McCord played so many snaps over the last two years — three years for McCord. Of course, we’ve got to get some of those young guys to replace Felix Hixon.
“On offense, we’ve got to replace the quarterbacks, but we’ve seen a lot of good stuff out of some our younger guys this off-season, who have been preparing and working. So we’ve really got a lot of confidence in those guys. We’ve got some holes to fill on the offensive line, losing Clayton Hixon, but we’ve moved some kids around and I like our depth on the offensive line this year. Last year we were really young. We’re still going to be young this year, but those kids got a lot of experience last year. We’re stronger and we’re working on getting faster.”
Jackson finished last season 5-6 overall, and 4-3 and in 4th place in region 2-AAA, but for a few plays and some competent officiating, the Red Devils could have easily finished 6-1 and in 2nd place in the region. They did make it in the first round of the state playoffs against the Thomson Bulldogs, but again, a last second play meant the difference in the game and Thomson won the game.
Injuries early in the season gave the younger Red Devils some much needed playing time on the varsity squad, and Myricks hopes that experience will make them smarter next season.
“I hope we’ll be a lot smarter football players than we were last year, because we lost some games to mental mistakes,” he said. “So we’ve really stressed that hard this off-season. But I like our group, I like they’ve been playing and how they work, so we’ll see how this thing turns around.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.