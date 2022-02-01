Both the Lady Devils and Red Devils dropped a pair of games on the basketball court last week, losing to Crisp County and Peach County.
Heading into the final week of the regular season, the Lady Devils are in 6th place in region 2-AAA with a 4-8 record, and are 8-10 overall. The Red Devils are in 7th place in 2-AAA with a 2-10 record, and are 4-14 overall.
Jackson hosted Mary Persons at home on Tuesday, then travel to Thomaston on Friday for their final region game against Upson-Lee. On Saturday they face Westside in a non-region matchup.
Lady Devils 42
Lady Cougars 53
On Jan. 14, the Lady Devils beat the Lady Cougars at home, 57-55. Playing in Cordele on Jan. 26 in a game postponed from earlier in the season, Crisp County got their revenge, handing Jackson an 11-point loss.
The Lady Devils played well in the first quarter and jumped out to a 19-13 lead. But the Lady Cougars put the pressure on in the second period and held Jackson to 4 points while scoring 15 of their own to take a 28-23 halftime lead. The second half was tighter, but the Lady Devils could not get their shots to fall. At the end of the third they trailed 40-32, and at the final buzzer it was 53-42.
Jada Cummings led the scoring with 15 points, including 1 three-pointer. Kayla Bolston and Trinity Tyson had 9 points each. Tocara Johnson had 4 points and Jakearia Conwell had 3 points on a tre. Elicia Smith and Celeara Hodge had 1 point each.
Lady Devils 34
Lady Trojans 47
Peach County jumped out to the early lead and though Jackson tried to keep it close, they never threatened. The Lady Trojans led 15-11 at the end of the first quarter and 23-13 at the half. They were ahead 41-25 at the end of the third and 47-34 at the final buzzer.
Kayla Bolston led the scoring with 13 points. Elicia Smith had 7 points, Jasmin Pye had 6, and Jada Cummings had 4 points. Tocara Johnson and Celeara Hodge had 2 points each.
Red Devils 44
Cougars 62
Jackson stayed close in the first and third quarters, but poor shooting in the second and fourth periods did them in. Crisp took a 16-12 lead at the end of the first period and held a 32-20 lead at the half. The Red Devils trimmed the lead to 44-36 in the third quarter, but the Cougars extended it back out to 62-44 at the final buzzer.
Travian Mann led the scoring with 14 points, and Caleb Head added 12 points, including 1 three-pointer. Amari Stodghill had 6 points, while Dallas Stewart and LaCourtney Wise had 4 points each. LaXavion Benton and Jaden Roberts had 2 points each.
Red Devils 45
Trojans 80
Jackson made a game of it in the first eight minutes, trailing Peach County by just 1 point at the end of the first period, 16-15. But the Trojans poured the points in during the second quarter while Jackson went cold from the floor and Peach held a 39-23 lead at the half. The Trojans stayed hot in the second half, taking a 57-35 lead in the third, and winning by 35 at the final buzzer, 80-45.
Travian Mann led the scoring with 10 points, while Caleb Head had 8 points, including 2 three-pointers. Carlos Barlow had 6 points and Dallas Stewart had 5 points, while Luke Matthews, LaCourtney Wise, and Jeshua Hosford had 2 points each, and LaXavion Benton had 1 point.
