The COVID-19 pandemic continues to play havoc with high school sports practices and schedules, and that includes wrestling.
Jackson Red Devil Wrestling Coach Travis Elrod said his grapplers are having to deal with a lot of the same issues as ever other team this season, but that isn’t keeping them from seeing some early success.
“The team is led by seniors like Blake Young, Donovan Nichols, and Levi Radford,” Elrod said. “We don’t have many seniors this year, but we have a lot of good looking freshmen coming in, like Carter Peisell and Jonah Nelms. We’ve also got really big improvements from last year from sophomores Jared Swinney, Elizardo Sanz, and Jayden Sainden.
“We don’t have our biggest team this year,” he continued. “A lot of it has to do with COVID-19 regulations and parents being very cautious about it. But some of the early success that we’ve had this year include:
Monticello Duals
♦ 145: Donovan Nichols — 3rd
♦ 160: Jaydon Saindon- 2nd
♦ 170: Elizardo Sanz — 1st
♦ 195: Carter Peisel — 3rd
♦ 220: Jared Swinney — 2nd
♦ Heavyweight: Dawson Livingston 2nd
Strong Rock Tournament:
♦ 132: Jonah Nelms — 3rd
♦ 145: Donovan Nichols — 3rd
♦ 220: Jared Swinney — 1st
♦ Heavyweight: Dawson Livingston 2nd
Elrod said one of the toughest hurdles this year has been scheduling matches.
“There have been a lot of last minute cancellations and trying to get matches in at the last minute,” he said. “Our wrestlers and their parents have done an awesome job as far as being flexible and getting as much wrestling in as we can, and not being too disappointed in things that are outside of our control.”
The Red Devil wrestlers hosted Loganvlle and Athens Academy Tuesday night.
