The Jackson Red Devils wrestlers traveled to Rockmart on Jan. 15 to take on Rockmart, Ringgold and Franklin in the team sectional duals, courtesy of Jackson finishing fourth in the area duals.
Coach Travis Elrod said his Red Devils went up against the defending state champions, Rockmart, in the first round, and did not have a win in any individual match against Rockmart. They did have some wins in the second round against Ringgold, but did not advance out of the sectional duals.
“I’m hoping it has been a very good learning opportunity and refocused our team, knowing what competition lies ahead in the post-season competition for individuals,” said Elrod. “Our team season is over, but we have a lot to look forward to and I think this has refocused our mindset to prepare the best we can for the individual tournament.”
The Area Traditional tournament for individual wrestlers will be held at Upson-Lee on Jan. 29. The state championships will be held at the Macon Coliseum on Feb. 10-12.
