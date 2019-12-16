With young teams, coaches seldom put a lot of emphasis on wins and losses at first. It works out better that way for everybody.
But even with the young team that represents Jackson wrestling — a roster full of freshmen and sophomores — it may not be too early to pay attention to the bottom line. The Red Devils opened their season 0-4 but have rebounded to win nine of their last 13. That makes them 9-8 overall.
"We are a work in progress," said Travis Elrod, who heads the Jackson wrestling program along with Kevin McGonigle. "We're improving a lot. The first time we wrestled against Mary Persons, we lost by six points, but then we wrestled them again and beat them by 18."
Then, this past weekend in the Monticello Duals, they beat Mary Persons by 42 points. They had eight matches overall in the weekend tournament, winning five. They defeated Georgia Military 60-45, Strong Rock Christian 54-18, Mount de Sales 40-39, Mary Persons 60-18 and Northeast-Macon 35-21. Only Monticello (42-36), Baldwin (48-30) and Walnut Grove (51-30) were able to overcome the Red Devils.
Junior Levi Radford won his weight class at 138 pounds. Junior Donovan Nichols (145), freshman Elizardo Sanz (160), senior Elijah Aquil (195) and sophomore Clayton Hixon (heavyweight) all came in second place in their classes. Sophomore Tristan Seamster placed third at 126.
Elrod is quick to deflect credit to his wrestlers and to McGonigle's assistance.
"Having two coaches in the building is a tremendous help," Elrod said. "His experience and the new ideas he's brought have helped revitalize things."
The biggest factor in the Red Devils' revitalization hasn't been coaching. It's been bodies. Hixon spent the early portion of the wrestling season playing offensive line for the football team. Nichols spent that same time playing for the Red Regiment band. Having them back helps.
Having guys who have performed beyond their years never hurts either. Sanz has done just that.
"For a freshman, he's athletic, and he's at a weight class where there's a lot of upperclassmen and he's been able to hold his own," Elrod said. "He's been a bright spot. He's got a lot of room to grow, but also a lot of good tools to work with."
Hixon solidified Jackson's heavyweight position by winning his first six matches. Nichols has provided a steadying influence.
"Last year, he was second in the area tournament," Elrod said of Nichols. "He's improved a lot over the years and he's one of the people we look to for leadership, just because of his experience and success."
The Red Devils will try to continue building the rest of this month, starting with a Wednesday match at Monticello's Piedmont Academy, a late addition to the schedule. That will be followed next week by a tournament at Loganville on Dec. 20-21.